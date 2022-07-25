At least three people sustained injuries Monday afternoon in an accident that left about three miles of Interstate 79 closed for several hours.
Mercer County 911 said first responders were dispatched to the accident at 2:14 p.m. The accident involved an unknown number of vehicles. PennDOT said the accident took place at the bridge that carries state Route 58 (Mercer Grove City Road) over I-79.
Three patients were transported by medical helicopter for treatment, but no additional information on their conditions was available.
State police closed a southbound section of the highway near the Interstate 80 interchange (Exit 116) after the crash. The highway was closed for about three miles to Exit 113 (Route 208/Route 258, Grove City).
I-80 traffic, both eastbound and westbound, was restricted from accessing I-79 southbound at the interchange. The roadway was expected to reopen later today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.