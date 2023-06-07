Work is scheduled to begin next week on the rehabilitation of a 56-year-old bridge that carries Valley Road (Route 3022) over the Shenango River in Jefferson Township, Mercer County.
The bridge is located on Valley Road/Rutledge Road near the border of Jefferson and Delaware townships, approximately 1 mile north of the intersection with Route 258.
Work is expected to start Monday, June 12, weather permitting.
Rehabilitation of the bridge will include resurfacing and concrete patching, repairs to the deck abutment joints and barriers, as well as painting the beam ends.
A detour will be required during construction and is expected to be in place for about two and a half months. The proposed 16.5-mile detour route will be posted using Valley Road (Route 3039), Route 258, and Route 18.
The bridge is expected to be reopened in late August.
The bridge was built in 1967 and is classified as poor condition. An average of about 250 vehicles a day use the bridge.
The contractor is MEKIS Construction Corporation of Fenelton, Pa. The contract cost is $781,940, which is to be paid entirely with federal funds.
