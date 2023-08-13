The 1977 hit “Smoke from a Distant Fire” — the song that gave the Sanford-Townsend Band its one-hit wonder status — refers figuratively to relationship infidelity.
But during the Pipe Dreams show Sunday at the Buhl Park Performing Arts Center, part of the park’s summer concert series, lead singer Bob Malaniak introduced the song in another sense. The concert series’ original schedule called for Pipe Dreams to perform on June 28, until that show was canceled because pollution from the Quebec wildfires made outside activities unsafe.
In other words, Pipe Dreams had been bumped by literal smoke from a distant actual fire.
Pipe Dreams made its triumphant rescheduled date — made possible when the Navy Band Northeast, originally slated to perform Sunday, was unable to keep the appointment — before a crowd of about 1,000 people who enjoyed such songs as “Smoke from a Distant Fire,” “I Saw the Light” by Todd Rundgren, “Lido Shuffle” by Boz Scaggs and “My Old School” by Steely Dan.
After hit songs from what Malaniak proclaimed as “The Shenango Valley’s top yacht rock band,” the classic hits will keep on coming Sunday, Aug. 20 — weather and smoke from distant fires permitting — with Velveeta, with “cheesy music from the 80s and 90s.”
Remaining shows in the series are, Liverpool Lads, a Beatles tribute band, on Wednesday, Aug. 23; Jersey, a Bruce Springsteen tribute band, on Sunday, Aug. 27; The River Saints, a blues and roots rock band, on Wednesday, Aug. 30. The series wraps up Wednesday, Sept. 13, with John Reese and Backbeat, which plays jazz, rhythm and blues and Motown classics.
