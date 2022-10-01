SUGAR GROVE TOWNSHIP – It proved to be a long day for Buddy as his eyes were filled with dreams of sleeping.
He really was dog-tired.
After all, 15-year-old Chihuahua could take only so much after spending most of the day at a pet vaccination clinic.
Held Saturday at Kennard United Methodist Church in Sugar Grove Township, the clinic was hosted by the Log Cabin Unity Grange.
LindaLu Lawton, Buddy’s owner, spearheaded the event for the grange.
“We got a good turnout today,’’ Lawton said. “But it was almost all dogs.’’
Dr. Todd Van Dyke was the clinic’s veterinarian for the day. A Sandy Lake resident, he’s a traveling vet who handles larger animals – mainly cows and horses. But this day dogs and cats were his patients.
“I’m used to going to farms,’’ Van Dyke said with a smile.
The injections were mostly vaccinations — including rabies and distemper — periodically recommended for cats and dogs.
Rabies cases reported to the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture are broken down by county and the species inflicted.
January through August shows Mercer County had 4 reports of rabies, 2 raccoons and 2 bats, according to the department’s website. Lawrence County had only 1 case, a bat.
For the entire state 193 cases were reported over the same period.
Van Dyke said the state has become more aggressive in preventing rabies.
“They’ve set up baiting traps with food to attract animals that’s filled with rabies vaccine,’’ he said.
Sugar Grove Township resident Kayla Williams was at the clinic with her dog Chloe, an Irish setter and retriever mix who just past her first birthday. Williams and her husband traveled to Tennessee to get the dog.
“When we first got her I put her in my arms,’’ she said. “She freaked out and went to my husband. It’s really been his dog since then.’’
The grange plans a spaghetti dinner fundraiser from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at the church and Christmas craft, soup and hoagie sale is set for Nov. 5. at the church.
