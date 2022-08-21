HERMITAGE — An upcoming pickleball tournament will bring not only players to Buhl Park, but visitors from multiple states to the Shenango Valley area.
The second annual Buhl Park's Buhl Day Pickleball Tournament is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday at the park's pickleball courts, 1290 Forker Blvd., Hermitage, said park Operations Director Ryan Voisey.
The tournament will be divided into men's, women's and mixed teams, with each category further divided into three skill divisions, such as men's 3.0, 3.5 and 4.0. Medals will be awarded for the first, second and third place teams in each division in each category.
As of Friday, Voisey said there were 83 teams signed up. Teams can sign up for the tournament at www.buhlpark.org/pickleball prior to Thursday evening, Aug. 25, when sign ups will be cut off.
"We're looking forward to seeing everybody come out and bring their friends and families with them," Voisey said. "It's going to be an exciting time."
The inaugural tournament was held last year, which Voisey said drew about 200 players, along with family members, friends and local residents who stopped by to watch.
But instead of hosting the tournament on the same day as the Buhl Day celebrations, the tournament will be held the weekend before Buhl Day.
This means visitors and players won't have to split their time between the tournament and the Buhl Day festivities and other Labor Day observances, Voisey said.
However, there will be some food available for the pickleball tournament, with two food trucks scheduled — including "The Whole Shebang" and "Moss' Hawaiian Ice," Voisey said.
"The trucks will be there probably starting around the afternoon, so if someone wants to grab a bite, we'll have the trucks parked right there at the pickleball courts," Voisey said.
Since the tournament will take place over the weekend, and many of the contestants are coming from across the area to participate — including one player from Cuba, N.Y. — Voisey said officials hope the event will expose those visitors to what the Shenango Valley and Mercer County have to offer.
Voisey will also email the registered teams information on some of the local resources available, such as restaurants and hotels, which will give visitors more reasons to stay and enjoy the area even when they're not competing.
"I've heard before from people who come to the park for something and they say they didn't realize what kind of restaurants and nightlife and other things we have here," Voisey said.
Tournament sponsors include the City of Hermitage, Visit Mercer County PA, Maureen DiFeo, Enviroscapes, Philadelphia Candies, and McCullough's Monarchs, referring to Bill and MaryLou McCullough.
Bill is a co-representative from the USA Pickleball Association, while both McCulloughs have volunteered to efforts at growing pickleball in the community and at the park, Voisey said.
That interest in pickleball has only continued to grow in the past several years, which Voisey attributes to the exercise qualities of pickleball and the ability for anyone, regardless of age or skill level, to pick up the sport relatively easily.
"It's the fastest-growing sport in the U.S.," Voisey said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.