HERMITAGE — There could be a newer and larger office for the Mercer County Community Federal Credit Union opening in Hermitage early next year — if its plans are approved later this month by the city commissioners.
Hermitage Planning Commission approved the land-development plan for the credit union's new building Monday.
The plan calls for demolishing the current credit union building at 559 N. Hermitage Road, along with the building to the north, consolidating the two lots into one, then constructing the new building, Hermitage City Manager Gary Hinkson said.
Following its approval by the Hermitage Planning Commission, the land-development plan will be submitted to the city commissioners for a vote at their March meeting, Hinkson said.
The commissioners' work session is scheduled for 6 p.m. March 16, followed by their regular meeting at 6 p.m. March 21.
The MCCFCU operates two offices – the Hermitage location and another at 428 Sharpsville Ave., Sharon.
The Hermitage office needed to be replaced due to the a combination of the building's age and the business' growing staff, credit union CEO Sandi Carangi said.
The building has served as MCCFCU's Hermitage office for at least 22 years, and was originally a house before that. Multiple renovations are needed, including new air conditioning, a new heating system and new doors, due to the building's age.
At the same time, MCCFCU has continued to grow from about 12 employees a decade ago to 30 employees, with only eight of those 30 working in the Sharon office, Carangi said.
"The building needs renovated, but we've absolutely outgrown this building, too," Carangi said.
To that end, MCCFCU officials bought the former Freedom Chiropractic office next door in December of 2021.
By combining the properties and demolishing the two existing buildings, the credit union's Hermitage office would grow from about 2,600 square feet to about 10,025 square feet, giving more space for employees and offices, Carangi said.
"We have two employees and we literally created two desk spaces in the lobby for them to sit in," Carangi said.
The new office will also let the credit union improve its drive-through services, including the addition of modern video screens that will allow customers to visually interact with the teller — a feature already available at the Sharon location, Carangi said.
If the Hermitage commisioners approve the land-development plan, then the credit union will temporarily move its Hermitage operations to a space within Kohl's plaza at 568 S. Hermitage Road, Hermitage.
There will be a week at the end of April where Hermitage office will close its lobby to allow for the move, with the temporary location expected to open on May 1.
While working out of Kohl's plaza, credit union officials will be able to offer walk-up or lobby services, but there will be no night deposit box or ATM, Carangi said.
"One of the things that's nice about this temporary site is it's actually very conducive for us," Carangi said. "All we have to do is move our furniture and teller line and computers in there, and the security is very good, so we're very thankful to the owners for letting us use the space for those 10 or 11 months."
The Sharon office will continue to operate during the new Hermitage office's construction. Work will begin in June and is expected to be finished around February of 2024.
"We're trying to make something that works for us but is also very pleasing to the neighborhood, because we're very excited to be a part of everything that's going on in this area," Carangi said.
In the meantime, Carangi said credit union officials plan to hire two more positions, including an accountant and a member service representative, who can be trained and ready in time for the new office's opening.
Those interested can apply through Indeed, drop off or mail their resume at the Hermitage office, or by calling the the credit union's human resources manager at 724-981-9410 ext. 22, Carangi said.
