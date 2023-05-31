HERMITAGE — Plans for what would become Hermitage’s second Starbucks are moving forward after a recent vote by the city’s board of Commissioners.
The major land development plan calls for a 2,400 sq. ft. Starbucks building, along with a 576-square-foot patio and associated site improvements, to be built at 2079 E. State St., Hermitage, according to city documents.
This commissioners approved the plan unanimously May 24.
The proposed location at East State Street and North Buhl Farm Drive was previously the site of a Denny’s restaurant, which closed in February 2020 and was subsequently demolished in April 2022.
If approved, this new Starbucks would be Hermitage’s second, following the Starbucks at 3342 E. State St. near Hobby Lobby.
Prior to the commissioners’ vote, the plan was reviewed and approved by the Hermitage Planning Commission in early May.
The planning commission approved the plan with some suggestions aboug the building’s design, along with two zoning waivers involving the city’s cross-connection and parking space requirements.
Graham Ferry of Wallace Pancher Group was present for the planning commission meeting, and said this second Starbucks is expected to supplement the existing Starbucks, rather than replacing it.
When asked during the commissioners meeting what the time frame for this new Starbucks was, Hermitage City Manager Gary Hinkson said the location’s opening date was still unknown.
As of Wednesday, Hinkson said Starbucks officials are still completing a couple of contingencies needed for the land development plan, which would then be recorded, followed by the issuance of a building permit.
