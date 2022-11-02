OIL CITY – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation invites the public to view the online plans display for a project to replace a portion of the bridge that carries East Main Street (Route 58) over Wolf Creek in Grove City
The bridge is at the intersection with Liberty Street (Route 173), near the entrance to Grove City College.
The project will include removing the existing barriers, sidewalks, deck and beams, and replacing them with new prestressed beams, reinforced concrete deck, sidewalks, barrier, and approach slabs. Work will also include new roadway approaches and updated guiderail and pavement markings.
Construction will require the permanent or temporary taking of property for right of ways on both sides of the bridge. Cunningham Mill Park is in the southwest part of the project area and will be affected temporary during construction.
Work is expected to occur during the 2025 construction season.
Car and pedestrian traffic will be maintained with half-width construction at the bridge. Truck traffic will be sent on a 14-mile detour for about seven months.
The existing prestressed spread box beam structure was built in 1967. The superstructure, which is the upper portion of the bridge, is rated in poor condition. An average of about 9,800 vehicles a day use the bridge, 8% of which is truck traffic.
The plans display for the Route 58 bridge project will be online only and include a handout, digital plans and an online comment form. It will be open until Nov 22, and can be accessed by visiting the PennDOT District 1 website, www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.
Those unable to access the information online may give feedback by contacting PennDOT Project Manager Mitchell Fabry at mifabry@pa.gov or 814-678-7353.
The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project and receive public questions or concerns about it, including any comments on its potential effect on cultural resources affected by the National Historic Preservation Act.
