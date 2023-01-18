POLICE, FIRE
Hermitage police
• Travis Lee Hasan, 35, of 102 Fleetwood Court, Wheatland, was charged with assault after a reported incident at 9:19 a.m. Jan. 4 at home. Police said he pushed a man into a pet carrier, injuring the man’s arm.
• Tyler Peter Wayne Titus, 33, of 1025 N. Water Ave., Hermitage, was charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and stalking after a reported incident at 1:17 a.m. Jan. 6 in the 2300 block of South Hermitage Road, Hermitage. Police said he followed a car from East Connelly Boulevard to South Hermitage Road and rammed into it because he believed the driver had been following him.
• Matthew David Williams, 41, of 343 E. Connelly Blvd., Sharon, was charged with theft after he took $200 from a woman Jan. 7 on Boyd Drive, Hermitage, police said.
• Daelyn Nicole Pronesti, 36, Butler, Pa., was charged with making terroristic threats and harassment after a reported incident at 4:18 a.m. Saturday in the 3000 block of East State Street, Hermitage. Police said she threatened a man and called him repeatedly.
• Daren Marley Colon, 26, Niles, Ohio, was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, restrictions on alcoholic beverages and driving with a suspended license after a traffic stop at 12:53 a.m. Jan. 5 on South Hermitage and Wilson roads, Hermitage. Police said he had marijuana, a marijuana grinder and an open alcoholic beverage while driving.
These reports are taken from police files and do not indicate guilt or innocence.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.