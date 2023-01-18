POLICE, FIRE

Hermitage police

• Travis Lee Hasan, 35, of 102 Fleetwood Court, Wheatland, was charged with assault after a reported incident at 9:19 a.m. Jan. 4 at home. Police said he pushed a man into a pet carrier, injuring the man’s arm.

• Tyler Peter Wayne Titus, 33, of 1025 N. Water Ave., Hermitage, was charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and stalking after a reported incident at 1:17 a.m. Jan. 6 in the 2300 block of South Hermitage Road, Hermitage. Police said he followed a car from East Connelly Boulevard to South Hermitage Road and rammed into it because he believed the driver had been following him.

• Matthew David Williams, 41, of 343 E. Connelly Blvd., Sharon, was charged with theft after he took $200 from a woman Jan. 7 on Boyd Drive, Hermitage, police said.

• Daelyn Nicole Pronesti, 36, Butler, Pa., was charged with making terroristic threats and harassment after a reported incident at 4:18 a.m. Saturday in the 3000 block of East State Street, Hermitage. Police said she threatened a man and called him repeatedly.

• Daren Marley Colon, 26, Niles, Ohio, was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, restrictions on alcoholic beverages and driving with a suspended license after a traffic stop at 12:53 a.m. Jan. 5 on South Hermitage and Wilson roads, Hermitage. Police said he had marijuana, a marijuana grinder and an open alcoholic beverage while driving.

These reports are taken from police files and do not indicate guilt or innocence.

