Sharon, PA (16146)

Today

Rain likely and a few thunderstorms this evening with gusty winds, then mainly cloudy late with periods of rain or snow. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Rain likely and a few thunderstorms this evening with gusty winds, then mainly cloudy late with periods of rain or snow. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Higher wind gusts possible.