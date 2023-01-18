POLICE, FIRE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE CHARGES
Farrell
• Michael Powell, 44, of 212 Wallis Ave., Farrell, at 9 p.m. Dec. 31 at Beechwood Avenue and George Street, police said.
• Debra Dilley, 39, of 1007 Fabian Way, Sharon, at 12:08 a.m. Dec. 31 at Spearman Avenue and Florida Street, police said.
• John Lawrence O’Brien, 30, of 7800 Locust St., Masury, Ohio, at 1:30 a.m. Jan. 6 in the 1000 block of Fruit Avenue, police said.
EDITOR’S NOTE: These reports are taken from police files and do not indicate guilt or innocence.
