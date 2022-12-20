HERMITAGE — Police departments across Pennsylvania, including three in Mercer County, are receiving an influx of state grant money.
The Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency has approved more than $1.5 million in grants for local law enforcement agencies. The state awarded the grants through the commission’s Local Law Enforcement Support Grant program.
The local awards were $520,257 for Hermitage, $110,542 to Pymatuning Township, and $24,000 to Sharpsville borough.
“The grants can be used in many ways to help our dedicated officers, as well as to preserve their safety,” said state Sen. Michele Brooks, R-50, Jamestown.
Hermitage police Chief Adam Piccirillo said the funds will be used for technology improvements, particularly upgrades to the laptops in the department’s seven main cruisers.
The laptops, or mobile data terminals, allow officers to communicate with Mercer County 911 dispatch more easily and allow the officers to receive information, including notes while en route to a call.
The grant will also fund an upgrade to the department’s report management system, since Piccirillo said the system now used is being phased out and will not receive technical support after 2023.
This report management system automatically records incident call notes and information related to a call, which saves a lot of administrative time for when the officers fill out the reports afterward, Piccirillo said.
“If we had to budget all of this through city funds, financially I could almost imagine no other way to do it in stages were it not for this grant,” Piccirillo said.
Piccirillo credited the grant funds’ successful acquisition to officer Brad Davis and Detective Derek Songer, since Davis is very passionate about the department’s technology and researching the grant, while Songer was able to apply for the grant based on his experience.
Former police Chief Eric Jewell, who has since retired from the department to pursue a second career, was also very supportive of the two officers’ efforts in securing the funds, Piccirillo said.
“Were it not for those two, there’s no question in my mind we wouldn’t be in the position we’re in now,” Piccirillo said.
Hermitage police also received a $46,140 grant from the 2023/2024 Medical Marijuana Act Enforcement program.
This second grant will be used for training, allowing police to remain up-to-date on Pennsylvania’s changing marijuana laws.
This will also include training a second Hermitage police officer as a drug-recognition expert, who would be more extensively trained in recognizing drug impairment and the intended or unintended physical and mental side effects of a variety of substances are, Piccirillo said.
Hermitage already has one such certified officer, and Piccirillo said having a second officer available benefits not only the city but the surrounding area as well.
“The opioid crisis is still very much in effect, but we still occasionally run across other problems like abused prescription medicines,” Piccirillo said.
Pymatuning Township
In Pymatuning Township, police Chief Michael Brown said the grant funds would pay for equipment improvements, including upgraded mobile data terminals and possibly dashboard cameras.
The department has five cruisers, but only three have mobile data terminals available, Brown said.
The funds will also be used to update the department’s policies, which could involve bringing in a company or firm to tailor the department’s policies to current standards.
“Usually, you want to have the policies updated continually or at least evaluated every year,” Brown said.
Another item for the grant funds will be training for the department’s officers in community relations, such as dealing with implicit bias or building a strong relationship with the community.
Although all of these things have been on the department’s radar for “some time,” Brown said it would have been almost impossible to for the department to fund these improvements without the grant money.
“We need to plan for the future, and because of this, we’re able to do that,” Brown said.
Sharpsville
In Sharpsville, police Chief Frank Joseph said the grant will help buy eight body cameras for the department’s officers.
The Sharpsville Police Department was one of the first agencies in Mercer County to receive dashboard cameras, which Joseph said have been “very useful” for law enforcement. He said the use of body cameras will be an advancement of that technology.
“I think this is going to be a great tool,” Joseph said. “It will benefit the people, as well as our officers.”
By wearing body cameras, police will have an accurate account of what an officer or individual does during an interaction, which can help when resolving an issue afterward since the footage would remove the interpretation or discussion of what happened.
The cameras can also record where or how an officer collects evidence, which can help during an investigation. and if an officer’s conduct during a particular incident is recorded, the body camera footage can serve as a “great” training tool, Joseph said.
“If an officer did a great job, then you can take that clip and show it to new officers later on so they can learn how that officer handled the situation and what they did correctly,” he said.
Sharpsville police uniforms already include vests, so officers can simply clip on their assigned camera while on duty.
Training is expected to take about a week as officers learn the software and how to wear the cameras while talking or taking notes without obstructing the cameras’ view, Joseph said.
Although the department had been looking toward body cameras in the past, Joseph said this latest grant will allow the department to acquire the cameras much sooner than previously expected.
“That grant was huge. Without it, this probably wouldn’t have been possible,” Joseph said.
