HUBBARD TOWNSHIP – Ohio State Highway Patrol has identified the driver who hit and killed a Masury man on the side of Interstate 80 Wednesday morning in Hubbard Township.
Chris A. Beeghley, 37, of North Collins, N.Y., was driving a commercial tractor-trailer eastbound on I-80 when the truck hit and killed 28-year-old Tyler Estep, of Masury, police said.
Estep had been traveling eastbound on I-80 when he ran out of gas near Seifert Lewis Road, just west of the Hubbard U.S. Route 62 exit, between 6:45 a.m. and 7 a.m. He was standing on the side of the highway filling his empty car's gas tank when he was struck by Beeghley’s truck, police said.
Beeghley was identified by collecting evidence at the scene and through assistance from the public, police said.
Potential charges will be filed once the investigation has been completed, police said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.