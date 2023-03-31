Police, fire
Farrell
• Omer Jeramiah Rotelli, 38, of 479 Otter St., Mercer, was charged March 22 with burglary, trespass, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, criminal mischief, and institutional vandalism after incidents reported to have happened between Jan. 4 and Jan. 12 in the 1700 block of Roemer Boulevard, 700 block of Hamilton Avenue, and 800 block of Sharon-New Castle Road, police said.
Police said he broke into or tried to break into businesses in the city. He also was sleeping in a school bus, drove it several times and defecated in the back seat, police said.
• Jeremiah O’Neil Stewart, 35, of 412 Indiana Ave., Farrell, was charged with assault and harassment after an incident reported at 8:05 p.m. March 25 at home, police said. Police said he punched a woman, injuring her lip, and hit and shoved two people, one of them a juvenile.
Hermitage police
• Dmontez Marquis Owens, 20, Hermitage, was charged with having an accident involving damage to attended property after an incident reported at 12:06 a.m. March 17 on the Shenango Valley Freeway and Maple Drive, Hermitage, police said. Police said he caused a crash in which the other vehicle required towing. After the crash, he continued west on the freeway without checking on the occupant of the other vehicle or reporting the crash, police said.
• David Anthony Tompkins, 37, of 11949 Ellsworth Road, Wheatland, was charged with receiving stolen property and driving during suspension after a traffic stop at 3:52 p.m. March 21 at North Hermitage and Lamor roads, Hermitage, police said. Police said he kept a motor home that he knew was probably stolen.
EDITOR’S NOTE: These reports are taken from police files and do not indicate guilt or innocence.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.