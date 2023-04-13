Police, fire
Grove City
• Justice Lavarus Alexander Clark, 22, New Castle, was charged with terroristic threats, stalking, and harassment after he threatened a victim he did not know by sending text messages and making repeated phone calls, police said.
• Someone stole cash out of a woman’s purse inside her vehicle sometime before 9:40 p.m. April 4, when her vehicle was parked at a convenience store at the intersection of Center and Main streets, police said.
• A 17-year-old boy was charged with trespass after a business reported he was on the property without permission at 11:57 p.m. March 15 at Hall Industries, Lincoln Avenue, police said.
• Someone stole tools from a truck between 5 p.m. April 4 and 12 p.m. April 5 in the 100 block of Monroe Street, police said.
• Police were dispatched to an accident with injuries at 12:19 p.m. April 2 on East Main and Liberty streets. Police said a vehicle driven by Evan Wright, 20, West Alexander, Pa., was headed east on East Main Street when it failed to slow down for stopped traffic and hit a car driven by Michele Gerwick, 57, Grove City, police said. The crash closed the eastbound lane of East Main Street for a short time. Wright received a traffic violation citation.
State police
• A woman suffered a possible injury after a crash at 3:28 p.m. April 4 on Interstate 79, Springfield Township. Police said a vehicle driven by Joanne D. Lozier, 82, Grove City, was traveling north in the right lane on the interstate at an extremely slow speed, when a tractor trailer driven by Jatinder P. Singh, 31, St. Catharines, Ontario, Canada, rear-ended the vehicle. The tractor trailer then traveled off the shoulder, down an embankment and jack-knifed in a ditch. Lozier, who was alert at the scene, was flown to an Ohio hospital with unknown injuries. Both drivers were wearing seat belts. Firefighters from Springfield Volunteer and East End Volunteer assisted. Interstate 79 north was closed in both lanes for about an hour, police said.
• Someone tried to break into a garage until the alarm went off at 6:53 p.m. April 5 on Linden Street, Stoneboro, police said.
DUI CHARGES
Grove City
• Marc Joseph Mowod, 28, Pittsburgh, at 12 a.m. Feb. 16 in the borough, police said.
Hempfield Township
• Cheryl Cashdollar, 51, Greenville, at 1:58 a.m. March 31 on Methodist and Leech roads, police said.
Sharpsville
• Katrina Marie Peterson, 37, of 120 Locust St., Sharpsville, charged April 4 for a reported incident at 4:42 p.m. March 16 on North Walnut and Shenango streets, police said. Also charged with restrictions on alcoholic beverages.
• Robin Leigh Sakonyi, 49, of 361 Service Ave., Sharon, charged April 3 for a reported incident at 9:33 p.m. March 21 at South Seventh Street and Milliken Avenue, police said. Also charged with accident involving damage.
NOTE: This information comes from police records and does not indicate guilt, innocence or fault.
