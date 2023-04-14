Police, fire
Hempfield Township
• Christine Figurel, 60, of Balut Road, was charged with criminal mischief after a reported incident Feb. 15 in the 100 block of Hadley Road, Hempfield Township. Police said she was throwing rocks at vehicles.
• A 17-year-old girl was charged with assault and harassment after a reported incident at 7:03 p.m. March 8 in the sub-100 block of South Race Street. Police said they saw on video surveillance that she attacked a 14-year-old girl.
• Debra M. Kerr, 50, of Tait Road, Mercer, was charged with public intoxication after a reported incident at 11:57 p.m. April 1 in the sub-100 block of Williamson Road, Hempfield Township.
• Wade L. Alexander, 37, of District Road, Fredonia, was charged with public intoxication and disorderly conduct after a reported incident at 11:15 p.m. April 2 in the sub-100 block of Conneaut Lake Road.
• A Greenville woman suffered minor injuries in a crash at 6:49 a.m. March 15 in the 300 block of Mercer Road, Greenville. Police said a vehicle driven by Deborah Seaborn, 64, of Mercer Road, Greenville, went off the road into a ditch. She told police she lost control of the vehicle on icy roads. She was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
Sharon
• Carrie Elise Brodie, 60, of 216 Fourth Ave., Apartment H, Sharon, was charged March 28 with filing a false insurance claim and making false reports after a reported incident at 8:32 a.m. March 2. Police said she told investigators and her insurance company that her vehicle was stolen from her driveway when it was involved in a crash in which her son abandoned the vehicle.
• Aaron Demetrious Phillips, 29, of 621 S. Irvine Ave., Apartment E, Sharon, was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude an officer after a reported incident at 1:52 p.m. March 30 on Logan Avenue and A Street, police said.
State police
• Three people suffered what were believed to be minor injuries after a crash at 6:56 a.m. March 31 on Interstate 80 west, Shenango Township, police said. A tractor-trailer driven by Anderson Nieves Oyola, 47, Cleveland, Ohio, was headed west on the interstate when it pulled off to the north side of the road due to mechanical problems. Police said a tractor-trailer driven by Michael S. Dibner, 60, Youngstown, Ohio, hit the back of the first truck, which went onto the road and hit the back of a car driven by Robin L. McVay, 48, New Castle. Oyola, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken to a local hospital. The other two drivers were wearing their seat belts. Shenango Township police and fire departments assisted.
NOTE: This information comes from police reports and does not indicate guilt, innocence or fault.
