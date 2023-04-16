Police, fire
Sharon
• Octavius Lamont Clark, 45, of 48 Shenango Blvd., Farrell, was charged with trespassing and disorderly conduct after an incident April 4 in C.M. Musser Elementary School, 500 Cedar Ave., police said. Police said he entered the school before 8 a.m. when only staff can enter by use of a key fob. Police said he followed a staff member into the school when he knew he was not allowed to do so. He was also swearing and causing a disruption, making parents feel it was not safe to bring their children to school, police said.
• Tamara J. Boitnot, 65, Perrysburg, Ohio, was charged with theft after an incident reported at 1:13 a.m. April 6 in Sharon Regional Medical Center, 740 E. State St., police said. Police said she took a black Samsung tablet and purple charger from a man’s hospital room.
• Codey Bourgeois, 29, of 262 Sherman Ave., Sharon, was charged April 11 with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and public drunkenness after an incident reported to have happened at 1:28 a.m. April 1 at home, police said. Police said he fought with patrolmen when they tried to arrest him and that he appeared in a public place under the influence of a controlled substance to a degree that he may have put himself or others in danger.
• Chandrea Heavenanna Perry, 24, of 305 E. Connelly Blvd., Sharon, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia after a report of a disturbance at 2:26 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of North Oakland Avenue, police said. Police said she had a white rock, suspected to be crack, and a clear glass pipe with residue in it in her purse.
• Russell M. Richards, 46, of 704 Service Ave., Sharon, was charged with making terroristic threats, assault, and harassment after an incident reported at 11:03 p.m. Wednesday at home, police said. Police said he threatened to kill a woman, grabbed her face and pulled her across a bed.
• Carly Mayberry, 23, of 265 Ridge Way, Sharon, was charged with making a false report after an incident reported at 10:53 a.m. Wednesday in the Sharon Police Department, 155 W. Connelly Blvd., police said. Police said she falsely reported being assaulted, causing charges of aggravated assault on an unborn child to be filed against a man.
State police
• A Mercer man suffered a serious injury and a Grove City man suffered a minor injury after a crash at 6:54 p.m. March 31 at Liberty Street and Liberty Street Extension, police said. Police said an SUV driven by Todd E. Dyer, 57, Mercer, entered or crossed the road, colliding with a Jeep driven by Caden C. Petry, 19, Grove City. Dyer, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken by ambulance to a local hospital with a suspected serious injury. Petry, who was wearing a seat belt, was treated at a local hospital, police said.
• Police are investigating a report of a burglary of a storage unit reported to have happened before 10:11 a.m. March 23 in the 500 block of South Erie Street, East Lackawannock Township, police said.
DUI CHARGES
Farrell
• Jalisa Rena Archie, 29, of 39 Wengler Ave., Apartment 3, Sharon, at 8:43 p.m. Feb. 23 at Idaho Street and Stambaugh Avenue, police said.
Sharon
• Bradley Scott Powell, 55, of 1810½ W. Ridge Ave., Sharpsville, at 2:34 a.m. April 10 at North Sharpsville Avenue and Tamplin Street, police said.
EDITOR’S NOTE: These reports are taken from police files and do not indicate guilt or innocence.
