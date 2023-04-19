Police, fire
Farrell
• Karen L. Shelatree, 40, of 190 Columbia Ave., Greenville, was charged with giving false identification to law enforcement officer after she gave a false name to police during a traffic stop at 2:53 a.m. April 8 at Union Street and Hamilton Avenue, police said.
Grove City
• William Hearn, 19, Nampa, Ind., and Cade Voller, 20, McMurray, Pa., were charged with trespassing after a reported incident Monday at Hall Industries, 186 Lincoln Avenue, police said.
• Richard Daniels, 26, of 203 E. Pine St., was charged with aggravated indecent assault and sexual abuse of a minor after a report on March 26, police said.
Hermitage police
• Tony Joseph DeJulia Jr., 35, of 1515 Parke Drive, Apartment 2C, Hermitage, was charged with strangulation, assault, and harassment after a reported incident at 8:25 p.m. April 8 at his home. Police said he grabbed a man by the neck and pulled hair from his head.
• Consuelo Marie Jenkins, 39, of 1465 Bolde Drive, Apartment 2C, Hermitage, was charged April 10 with theft after a reported incident at 4:44 p.m. March 23 in a business parking lot in the 2000 block of East State Street, Hermitage. Police said she stole $500 from inside a vehicle.
• Alphonso V. Brantley, 27, of 327 Quinby St., Sharon, was charged with assault after a reported incident at 10:20 p.m. April 6 in the 1500 block of Parke Drive, Hermitage. Police said he attacked a woman.
Sharon
• Beverly Ann Buzard, 59, of 44 Bedford Road, West Middlesex, was charged April 4 with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle after a reported incident at 3:17 p.m. March 20. Police said she had a rental agreement for a car due to be returned March 6 and never returned it.
• Octavius Lamont Clark, 45, of 48 Shenango Blvd., Farrell, was charged with trespassing and disorderly conduct after a reported incident at 7:57 a.m. April 4 in C.M. Musser Elementary School, 500 Cedar Ave. Police said he entered the school before 8 a.m., at a time when only staff can enter by use of a key fob. Police said he followed a staff member into the school, and disrupted student drop-off.
• Tamara J. Boitnot, 65, Perrysburg, Ohio, was charged with theft after a reported reported at 1:13 a.m. April 6 in Sharon Regional Medical Center, 740 E. State St. Police said she took an e-tablet and charger from a man’s hospital room.
• Codey Bourgeois, 29, of 262 Sherman Ave., Sharon, was charged April 11 with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and public drunkenness after a reported incident at 1:28 a.m. April 1 at home. Police said he fought with patrolmen when they tried to arrest him and that he was intoxicated in a public place.
• Russell M. Richards, 46, of 704 Service Ave., Sharon, was charged with making terroristic threats, assault, and harassment after a reported incident at 11:03 p.m. Wednesday at home. Police said he threatened to kill a woman, grabbed her face and pulled her across a bed.
• Carly Mayberry, 23, of 265 Ridge Way, Sharon, was charged with making a false report after a reported incident at 10:53 a.m. Wednesday in the Sharon Police Department, 155 W. Connelly Blvd. Police said she falsely reported being assaulted, causing charges of aggravated assault on an unborn child to be filed against a man.
Sharpsville
• Justin Thomas Kuncio, 36, of 4 S. Eighth St., Sharpsville, was charged Wednesday with assault and criminal mischief after a reported incident at 10:46 p.m. April 4 at his home. Police said he attempted to take the victim’s cell phone, damaging the phone.
State police
• A Mercer man suffered a serious injury and a Grove City man suffered a minor injury after a crash at 6:54 p.m. March 31 at Liberty Street and Liberty Street Extension, police said. Police said an SUV driven by Todd E. Dyer, 57, Mercer, entered or crossed the road, colliding with a Jeep driven by Caden C. Petry, 19, Grove City. Dyer, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken by ambulance to a hospital with a suspected serious injury. Petry, who was wearing a seat belt, was treated at a local hospital.
• An unknown woman entered a residence through an unlocked front door without permission before 9:01 a.m. March 30 on Willadell Road, Delaware Township, police said. When police arrived, the woman had left. She was described as being about 40 years old with blonde hair, wearing a blue sweatshirtand gray sweat pants
• Police are investigating a report of a burglary of a storage unit reported to have happened before 10:11 a.m. March 23 in the 500 block of South Erie Street, East Lackawannock Township.
NOTE: This information comes from police reports and does not indicate guilt, innocence or fault.
