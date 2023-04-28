Police, fire
Farrell
• Michael James King, 47, of 611 Spearman Ave., Farrell, was charged April 12 with theft after a reported incident at 1:09 p.m. April 4 in the 1000 block of Wallis Avenue. Police said he took 17 metal roofing panels and sold them at a scrap yard for $2,012.
• Melanie Faith Perna, 37, of 324 McClure Ave., Sharon, was charged April 12 with intimidating a witness, assault, harassment, and disorderly conduct after a reported incident at 12:28 a.m. Feb. 15 in the 1100 block of Federal Street. Police said she broke into someone’s home and assaulted them, connected with an upcoming court hearing.
• Keith E. Austin, 48, of 801 Parke Ave., Farrell, was charged with robbery, theft, assault, and disorderly conduct after a reported incident at 6:40 p.m. April 14 in the 600 block of Fruit Avenue. Police said he pulled a man off a lawn mower and attacked him before taking the mower, and driving away.
• Christopher D. Beers, 18, of 410 French St., Farrell, was charged with assault, and harassment after a reported incident at 1:45 p.m. April 22 at his home. Police said he attacked a woman.
Grove City
• Police are investigating a hit and run crash that happened at 2:55 p.m. April 14 on West Main Street at Breckenridge Street, police said. Witnesses said a blue sedan headed west on West Main Street was hit by a black sedan. The black sedan was driven by a younger female driver that fled the scene.
• Someone pelted a car with eggs overnight in the 200 block of Grace Street, reported April 21, police said.
• Police found a green Raleigh M30 bicycle in front of Beans on Broad Street, police said.
• Someone in a small, 2-door, silver car threw an egg at a parked vehicle at 9:30 p.m. April 13 in the 400 block of Rainey Avenue, police said. Someone also threw jars at the same vehicle April 10.
• Shane Magee, 27, of 307.5 W. Main St., Grove City, was charged with trespassing at 11:30 a.m. March 30, at Hall Industries, 180 Lincoln Ave., police said.
Hempfield Township police
• Yvonne Achuff, 43, Williamsfield Road, was charged with unsworn falsification after she tried to buy a firearm from a local business in the 100 block of Leech Road, Hempfield Township. Police said she provided false information on the form.
NOTE: This information comes from police reports and does not indicate guilt innocence or fault.
