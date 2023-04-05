Police, fire
Farrell
• Bobby Lakurtis Bender, 34, of 1525 Parke Drive, Apartment 2D, Hermitage, was charged Monday with robbery and assault after a reported incident at 10:49 a.m. June 6 in the city. Police said he grabbed a woman’s purse and dragged her to the ground.
Grove City
• Jason Thomas Poduszlo, 28, Cochranton, Pa., was charged with conspiracy to commit theft, receiving stolen property, and passing bad checks after a reported incident at 5:04 p.m. March 2 at Morris Gun Shop, 1205 W. Main St. Police said he wrote a bad check on Feb. 14.
Hermitage police
• Naziah Joy Grace, 21, Youngstown, Ohio, and Kelvionta Hinson, 22, Midway, Fla., were charged March 29 with burglary, theft, criminal use of a cell phone, and trespassing after a reported incident at 12:45 a.m. Oct. 26 at Dollar General, 2175 S. Hermitage Road, Hermitage. Police said Grace quit her job as an assistant manager. After she left, managers found $2,633 missing from the store safe. Police said Grace gave the key and alarm codes to her boyfriend, Hinson, who entered the store and took the money from the safe.
• Omer Jeramiah Rotelli, 38, of 479 S. Otter St., Mercer, was charged March 30 with theft and retail theft after a reported incident at 10:17 p.m. Jan. 9 in Walmart, 1275 N. Hermitage Road, Hermitage. Police said he took two items returned the returned them without a receipt and got a gift card for $53.58.
• Raymond M. Battaglia, 61, Girard, Ohio, was charged April 3 with retail theft after police said he took took 17 boxes of flooring and five boxes of lighting worth $2,430 from Home Depot, 3300 Shenango Valley Freeway, Hermitage.
• Willie Lee Oliver, 53, Youngstown, Ohio, Christina M. Pfender Elkins, 57, Boardman, Ohio, and Deconda Rebecca Easley, 49, Youngstown, were charged April 3 with retail theft and conspiracy to commit retail theft after reported incidents between Jan. 27 to Jan. 29 in Home Depot, 3300 Shenango Valley Freeway, Hermitage. Police said they took two vacuum cleaners, two jump starters, two handheld lights, two cabinets, two toilets, a bluetooth light and a box of trash bags worth $2,082.
• Devin Ian Smith, 37, of 1979 Bartholomew Drive, Hermitage, was charged with assault and harassment after a reported incident at 1:59 p.m. April 3 in Circle K convenience sore, 470 N. Buhl Farm Drive. Police said he dumped water on a woman and shoved her into a display stand.
• Dustin Paul Tilley, 33, of 725 Dutch Lane, Apartment 23, Hermitage, was charged Tuesday with theft, and criminal mischief after a reported incident at 10:29 a.m. March 24 in the Royal Motel, 301 S. Hermitage Road, Hermitage, police said. Police said he took a 32-inch television worth $150 belonging to the motel.
DUI CHARGES
Hermitage police
• Michael Andrew Forster, 32, of 2540 Valley View Road, Hermitage, at 10:02 p.m. Friday in the 2300 block of Valley View Road, Hermitage, police said.
NOTE: This information comes from police reports and does not indicate guilt or innocence. Everyone charged should be presumed innocent until proven or adjudicated guilty in court.
