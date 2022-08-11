Police, fire
Farrell
• Davon Lashawn Tindall, 28, Youngstown, Ohio,, was charged Aug. 2 with carrying a firearm without a license after a reported incident at 2:10 p.m. March 15 in the 1100 block of Beechwood Avenue.
Police said Probation and Parole agents and a Farrell patrolman found a weapon lying in a pipe where Tindall had been. Testing showed Tindall’s DNA on the weapon.
• Matthew D. Allen, 33, of 630 Thornton St., Sharon, was charged with carrying a firearm without a license, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop at 7:26 p.m. Aug. 5 at George Street and Emerson Avenue.
Police said he concealed a firearm in the vehicle and had a substance suspected to be suboxone and a glass smoking device.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.