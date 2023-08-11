Police, fire
Farrell
• Takerra Samuels, 31, of 1049 Wallis Ave., Farrell, was charged Monday with making false reports, communications with 911 and false alarm after an incident reported at 11:04 p.m. July 17 at home, police said. Police said she told police her ex-boyfriend broke in and took her son against the custody agreement, which was found to be false.
• Cory Tirrell Odem, 35, of 1128 Beechwood Ave., Farrell, was charged with obstructing the administration of law, public drunkenness and possession of drug paraphernalia after an incident reported at 2:46 a.m. Aug. 5 in the 800 block of Roemer Boulevard, police said. Police said it took three Taser deployments to get his hands into handcuffs and that he had a small scale with white residue on it.
Hempfield Township police
• A woman was injured in a crash at 2:08 p.m. Monday in the sub-100 block of Hadley Road, Hempfield Township, police said. Police said a vehicle driven by Onalee Marie Hall, 53, Greenville, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Matthew Joseph Dougherty, 46, Polk, Pa. Witnesses said Hall’s vehicle almost went off the road, corrected, sped up and rear-ended the vehicle in front of it, police said. Hall suffered unknown injuries, police said.
Hermitage police
• Joshua Arthur Jones, 23, of 340 Superior St., Hermitage, was charged with flight to avoid apprehension, evading arrest or detention on foot and driving with a suspended license after an attempted traffic stop at 6:26 p.m. Aug. 5 in the 300 block of Superior Street, Hermitage, police said. Police said he fled from a traffic stop while being wanted for a larceny warrant out from district attorney’s office for failure to appear.
• Makeeda Johnson, 32, of 806 Hamilton Ave., Farrell, was charged with retail theft and conspiracy to commit retail theft after an incident reported at 1:11 p.m. Sunday in Walmart, 1275 N. Hermitage Road, Hermitage, police said. Police said he stole $544.14 worth of merchandise.
• Toney Allen Bonner, 34, of 377 Jefferson Ave., Sharon, was charged with retail theft, conspiracy to commit retail theft and giving false identification to law enforcement after an incident reported at 11:21 a.m. Sunday in Walmart, 1275 N. Hermitage Road, Hermitage, police said. Police said he stole $569.79 worth of merchandise.
• MaryJane Rosalie Davis, 18, of 67 Birchwood Drive, Transfer, was charged with theft and retail theft after an incident reported at 11:50 a.m. Aug. 3 in Walmart, 1275 N. Hermitage Road, Hermitage, police said. Police said she stole nine items worth $65.46.
• James Patrick Feltner, 33, Newton Falls, Ohio, was charged with assault, harassment and public drunkenness after an incident at 4:53 p.m. Aug. 3 in the 200 block of Orange Drive, police said. Police said he pushed a woman down, injuring her left leg.
• Jokaysha Rakay Sutton, 22, of 2551 Romar Drive, Hermitage, was charged with endangering the welfare of children and reckless endangerment after an incident reported at 9:40 a.m. Aug. 2 at home, police said. Police said she left two 3-year-old children home alone. They were found walking in the middle of the road, dirty, with feces in their diapers, police said.
