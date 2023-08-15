Police, fire
Hempfield Township police
• Someone removed an autistic-child sign sometime between July 1 and 3 from Bentley Avenue, police said.
• Police received reports of phone calls where someone is asking for money for a computer scam, police said. Police said never give any information out over the phone to anyone unless you are able to verify the person or business. If you received a phone call requesting money, personal or financial information, hang up and contact your local police, police said.
Sharon
• Melissa Ann Holben, 43, of 323 Independence Court, Sharon, was charged with having an accident involving damage to an attended vehicle after an incident reported at 9:59 p.m. Aug. 10 at Highland Road and Boyd Avenue, police said. Police said she failed to provide her information and left the scene.
• Demarius Delvontae Jones, 25, Youngstown, Ohio, was charged with making terroristic threats, theft and criminal mischief after an incident reported at 12:14 a.m. Friday in the sub-100 block of White Avenue, police said. Police said he threatened to kill a woman and he damaged clothing, televisions and furniture worth $2,993.
State police
• Someone set fire to mail inside a mailbox sometime before 5:42 p.m. Aug. 10 on Fleming Road, Pine Township, police said.
• Three people were injured in a crash at 7 p.m. Saturday on Interstate 79 North, Findley Township, police said. Police said a car driven by Amber L. Aur, 28, Erie, was northbound when the car began rotating clockwise and traveled off the eastern side of the road before hitting a guard rail, police said. The driver and two passengers, who were wearing seat belts, were taking to a local hospital with unknown injuries, police said.
Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement
• Cedrick D. Boyd, 47, of 324 Sterling Ave., Apartment J 204, Sharon, was charged with confinement and control, failing to have a current dog license, failing to have current rabies vaccinations, and failure to adhere to quarantine after an incident reported July 13 in Sharon, agents said. Agents said the dog was running around Linden Street and that he failed to respond to requests to complete a quarantine placed as a result of a dog bite.
WARRANT ARRESTS
State police
• Stacia Madasz, 33, Sharon, at 7:51 p.m. July 16 on North Hermitage and Rutledge roads, Pymatuning Township, police said.
NOTE: This information comes from police reports and does not reflect guilt, innocence or fault.
