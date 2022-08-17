Police, fire
Farrell
• Antoine Tarron Mark Baker, 25, of 311 Canterbury Court, Sharpsville, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia after state Probation and Parole agents called police at 2:10 p.m. March 15 to the 1100 block of Beechwood Avenue, police said.
Police said he had a sandwich bag with suspected crack cocaine.
• Jennifer A. Beck, 47, of 88 Holmes Road, Mercer, was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, conspiracy to commit possession with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia after an incident reported at 10:48 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Webster Street, police said. Police said she hid two sandwich bags weighing 27.1 grams and 29 grams of a greenish-brown leafy substance in her left pant leg.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.