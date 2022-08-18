Police, fire
Farrell police
• Roy Donwon Williams, 35, Youngstown, Ohio, was charged with retail theft and resisting arrest after an incident reported at 3:58 p.m. Sunday in Dollar General, 625 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., police said.
Police said he took boxer briefs and two packs of Hanes T-shirts worth $35.99, put them in his sweat pants and left the store. He then ran from patrolmen, police said.
Grove City police
• A business in the 800 block of West Main Street was cited for permitting more than three false alarm activations in a 12-month period, after police responded to the second false alarm in less than four hours, police said.
Sharon police
• Dustin G. Wilson, 39, was charged Aug. 5 with reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct and Megan Nicole Crislip, 34, both of 323 Prospect St., Sharon, was charged Aug. 5 with criminal mischief after an incident reported at 2:58 a.m. July 16 in the 300 block of Walnut Street at Liberty Street, police said. Police said he fired a gun three times into the air during a fight. Crislip kicked an iPhone, damaging it, police said.
• Terrance Allen Banks-Hall, 35, of 818 New Castle Ave., Sharon, was charged with retail theft and possession of marijuana after an incident reported at 1:52 p.m. Aug. 7 at Rite Aid, 60 S. Water Ave., police said.
Police said he took about $85 worth of merchandise combined from Rlte Aid and Family Dollar, 100 S. Water Ave., and that he had marijuana on him during his arrest.
Sharpsville police
• Shawn Stevenson, 42, of 305 W. Main St., Apartment 1, Sharpsville, was charged with criminal trespass and harassment after an incident reported at 8:58 a.m. Aug. 8 in the 300 block of West Main Street, police said.
Police said he continued to stand on the front porch looking in their windows after he was given a verbal warning to leave them alone.
EDITOR’S NOTE: These reports are taken from police files and do not indicate guilt or innocence.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.