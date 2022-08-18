Police, fire
Farrell police
• Roy Donwon Williams, 35, Youngstown, Ohio, was charged with retail theft and resisting arrest after an incident reported at 3:58 p.m. Sunday in Dollar General, 625 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., police said.
Police said he took boxer briefs and two packs of Hanes T-shirts worth $35.99, put them in his sweat pants and left the store. He then ran from patrolmen, police said.
• Davaughn Greene, 24, of 164 Lyle Drive, Hermitage, was charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and assault after he reportedly attached a man at 3:09 p.m. Aug 14 at Park Avenue and Idaho Street.
• Jennifer A. Beck, 47, of 88 Holmes Road, Mercer, was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, conspiracy to commit possession with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia after a reported incident at 10:48 p.m. Aug. 14 in the 1000 block of Webster Street.
Police said she helped hide two sandwich bags weighing 27.1 grams and 29 grams of a greenish-brown, leafy substance.
Grove City police
• A business in the 800 block of West Main Street was cited for permitting more than three false alarm activations in a 12-month period, after police responded to the second false alarm in less than four hours, police said.
Hermitage police
• Dionte James Colwell, 22, and Billy E. Colwell, 20, both of 21 Adams St., Wheatland, were charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia after state Probation and Parole called police at 5:35 p.m. Aug. 2 to their residence.
Police said they had a marijuana grinder and three sandwich bags that contained what police suspected to be a controlled substance.
• Khalid K. Brockman Jr., 18, of 523 Meek St., Sharon, was charged with burglary, flight to avoid apprehension and assault after a reported incident at 7:50 a.m. Aug. 11 at Shenango Park apartments, 1365 Bold Drive.
Police said he punched or attempted to punch a man and took a 55-inch television and an Xbox.
• Tia L. Keller, 31, of 710 Stambaugh Ave., Sharon, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and retail theft after a reported incident at 3:55 p.m. Aug. 9 at Walmart, 1275 N. Hermitage Road, Hermitage.
Police said he concealed $46 worth of clothing without trying to buy them, and he had .25 grams of a suspected crack cocaine.
• Markeese D. Vickers, 22, and Deondre L. Moore, 21, both Flint, Mich., were charged with theft by deception after a reported incident at 11:25 a.m. Aug. 6 at Walmart, 1275 N. Hermitage Road, Hermitage.
Police said they made fraudulent returns and tricked a clerk into giving them $2,439 worth of merchandise.
• Robert M. Richards Jr., 45, of 1848 Parkview Blvd., Hermitage, was charged with making terroristic threats and assault after an incident reported at 9:21 a.m. Aug. 3 at home, police said.
Police said he threatened to kill a woman and backed her into a corner.
• Jason Michael Riley, 49, of 226 Fourth Ave., Sharon, was charged with robbery and theft after an incident reported at 5:10 a.m. Aug. 5 at Dollar Tree, 1950 E. State St., Hermitage, police said.
Police said he grabbed a woman outside the store, put a screw driver into her side and demanded money.
Police said he took a small book bag and car keys.
Mercer police• Robert Bosley, 33, of 450 N. Maple St., Mercer, was charged with assault and reckless endangerment after a reported incident at 5:28 p.m. July 25 in his home, Mercer.
Police said Bosley choked a victim who was known to him and threatened to beat the victim with a metal bar.
Sharon police
• Dustin G. Wilson, 39, was charged Aug. 5 with reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct and Megan Nicole Crislip, 34, both of 323 Prospect St., Sharon, was charged Aug. 5 with criminal mischief after an incident reported at 2:58 a.m. July 16 in the 300 block of Walnut Street at Liberty Street, police said.
Police said he fired a gun three times into the air during a fight. Crislip kicked an iPhone, damaging it, police said.
• Terrance Allen Banks-Hall, 35, of 818 New Castle Ave., Sharon, was charged with retail theft and possession of marijuana after an incident reported at 1:52 p.m. Aug. 7 at Rite Aid, 60 S. Water Ave., police said.
Police said he took about $85 worth of merchandise combined from Rlte Aid and Family Dollar, 100 S. Water Ave., and that he had marijuana on him during his arrest.
• Khalid Brockman Jr., 18, transient, was charged with making terroristic threats, escape, flight to avoid apprehension and trespassing after an incident reported at 2:54 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Meek Street, police said.
Police said he threatened to stab police upon their arrival to the home he was not allowed to be at.
He also slipped his hand through a locked handcuff, left the Sharon Police Department and ran away, police said.
• Chad Eric McCormick, 48, of Sharon, was charged with retail theft after a reported incident at 3:15 p.m. June 29, at Warehouse Sales in Sharon.
Police said McCormick stole a fishing pole and a reel off of another pole, with a total value of $112.32.
• Kasey R. Greco, 46, New Castle, was charged with passing bad checks after a reported incident at Aug. 5 during an auction at Thunder Recreation Harley Davidson, 1344 E. State St.
Police said he purchased items including used engine/motorcycle parts, tires, tools, soda machine for $4,572 with a check that was returned.
• Samuel Eric Taylor, 38, of 333 Liberty St., Sharon, was charged with disorderly conduct after a reported incident at 10:16 p.m. Aug. 15 in the 300 block of Liberty Street.
Police said they were called three times to the area and he was yelling obscenities late at night and tried to kick in the front door of a victim’s home.
Sharpsville police
• Shawn Stevenson, 42, of 305 W. Main St., Apartment 1, Sharpsville, was charged with criminal trespass and harassment after an incident reported at 8:58 a.m. Aug. 8 in the 300 block of West Main Street, police said.
Police said he continued to stand on the front porch looking in their windows after he was given a verbal warning to leave them alone.
State police
• Dustin Kress, 45, Fredonia, was charged with harassment after a domestic incident reported at 9:55 p.m. Aug. 9 on Folk Road, Delaware Township, police said.
• A Florida man suffered suspected serious injuries after an accident at 6:40 a.m. July 23 on Fredonia Road, Stoneboro, police said.
Police said a truck driven by Brett A. Michaels, Englewood, Fla., was traveling west on Fredonia Road when he lost control and traveled off the road, police said.
The truck hit rocks, and a gas meter as it continued to travel through the grass, then went sideways and began to roll over as it hit a rock, police said.
It ended up in the front yard of a residence in the 900 block of Fredonia Road, police said.
Michaels was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the truck, police said.
He was flown to an Ohio trauma center, police said. Stoneboro Fire Department assisted at the scene.
• Wilburt R. Garrett, 51, of 197 N. Spring Road, Mercer, was charged with having an accident involving damage to attended vehicle or property, damage to unattended vehicle or property following an accident at 4:53 p.m. July 22, 2022, on North Spring Road, Springfield Township.
Police said Garrett struck a U.S. Postal Service vehicle and a resident’s mailbox and fled.
• Kimberly Marie Slipski, 45, of 2049 Leesburg-Grove City Road, Mercer, was charged with possession of an instrument of crime with intent to use it criminally, intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered, and retail theft by taking merchandise after a reported incident on July 23 at the Old Navy outlet, 1911 Leesburg-Grove City Road, Springfield Township.
Police said Slipski left the store with a pair of sandals in a bag she did not pay for, as well as a notebook containing items and their values.
DUI CHARGES
Hermitage police• Ashtyn Danielle Cupic, 22, of 1425 Bolde Drive, Apartment 2A, Hermitage, at 12:43 a.m. July 23 at East State Street and FNB Boulevard, police said.
