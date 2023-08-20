Police, fire
Farrell
• Rea C. Townsend, 33, of 135 Idaho St., Farrell, was charged with making terroristic threats and trespassing after an incident reported at 7:22 p.m. Aug. 5 in the 900 block of Market Avenue, police said. Police said she threatened a woman and went onto the property after being asked to leave. Also charged with trespassing and theft after an incident reported at 7:19 p.m. Aug. 7 in the 900 block of Market Avenue, police said. Police said she took a pink table and pink chairs and went onto property after being warned to leave.
• Fred Lee Lewis, 27, Fairfield, Pa., was charged with assault and harassment after an incident at 3:36 a.m. Aug. 3 in the 1100 block of Hamilton Avenue, police said. Police said he grabbed a woman, and shoved and slapped her.
• Jejuan James Gamble, 21, of 101 N. Irvine St., Sharon, was charged with carrying a firearm without a license, having a prohibited offensive weapon, receiving stolen property, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, evading arrest or detention on foot and hindering apprehension after an incident reported at 6:34 p.m. Aug. 6 in the 1100 block of Hamilton Avenue, police said. Police responded to a report of shots fired and found that Gamble had a pair of shoes and a handgun that were stolen, marijuana and had hidden a shotgun with the barrel cut down.
• Michelle Porterfield, 20, of 1227 Washington St., Farrell, was charged with making terroristic threats and giving false alarm to an agency of public safety after an incident reported at 10:51 a.m. Saturday in Thrive Group Home, 1227 Washington St., police said. Police said she called 911 and threatened to burn down the house and kill the staff because she wanted to go back to jail.
• Charles J. Blanchard, 50, of 341 Hamilton Ave., Farrell, was charged with patronizing prostitutes and possession of drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop at 2:11 a.m. Aug. 9 in the 500 block of Beechwood Avenue and Bond Street, police said. Police said he admitted to making an agreement with Savannah Lee Klamer, 22, of 1016 Bond St., Farrell, to receive sexual favors in exchange for money and drugs. Klamer was charged with promoting prostitution and possession of drug paraphernalia, police said. Police said she had two pieces of aluminum foil with white powder residue in her purse and in the passenger seat where she was sitting.
• Jamayla J. Hubbard, 25, New Castle, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana after police were doing foot patrols at 12:20 a.m. Sunday on Pennsylvania Avenue and Webster Street, police said. Police said she had three sandwich bags of suspected marijuana weighing 30 grams in a black bag.
Hermitage police
• Cherelle Latrice Wiley, 35, of 1530 Parke Drive, Apartment 2A, Hermitage, was charged with assault after an incident reported at 3:51 a.m. Aug. 4 at home, police said. Police said she hit a woman over the head multiple times with a wooden ax handle.
• Shawn K. Kilpatrick, 42, of 7224 W. Market St., Apartment 41, Mercer, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia after an incident reported at 2:30 a.m. Aug. 10 in a business parking lot in the 400 block of South Hermitage Road, Hermitage, police said. Police said he had four glass crack pipes, three pieces of chore boy and a syringe.
Sharon
• Angela L. McIntyre, 54, of 689 S. Stateline Road, Sharon, was charged with abuse of a corpse after an incident reported at 10:47 p.m. July 25 at home, police said. Police said she discovered a man dead in her home and waited more than 24 hours to report the death.
• Colland Lee Payne, 46, of 330 Quinby St., Sharon, was charged with terroristic threats after an incident reported at 3:59 p.m. Aug 7 in the 400 block of New Castle Avenue, police said. Police said he threatened to “shoot up” the victim’s house.
UPMC Horizon police
• Daniel Denzel Askew, 27, of 293 Malleable St., Sharon, was charged Aug. 10 with trespassing after incidents reported to have happened June 18 and 22 in UPMC Horizon, 2200 Memorial Drive, police said. Police said he came to the hospital after being asked never to come back.
DUI CHARGES
Farrell
• Kala L. Lites, 58, of 903 Wallis Ave., Farrell, at 12:42 p.m. Aug. 2 on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Staunton Street, police said.
Hermitage police
• Bruce N. Pelsh, 67, of 74 S. Neshannock Road, Hermitage, at 11:05 p.m. Aug. 4 in the 6000 block of East State Street, Hermitage, police said.
• Tammy Lynn Mitchell, 54, of 2102 Parkdale Ave., Hermitage, at 4:28 p.m. July 20 in the 1700 block of North Hermitage Road, Hermitage, police said.
• Luke James Krivosh, 19, of 1890 Pierce Bluffs Drive, Hermitage, at 2:13 a.m. Saturday at the Shenango Valley Freeway and North Hermitage Road, Hermitage, police said. Also charged with underage purchase of alcohol, police said.
