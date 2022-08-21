Police, fire
State police• Eric Wendel Edinger, 37, of Greenville, was charged with making terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another, assault and harassment by subjecting other to physical contact after a reported incident at 12:30 p.m. June 4 at his residence. Police said Edinger allegedly threatened to kill a victim and pushed the victim in the throat and neck area.
• Gabriel Lynn Lindstrom, 32, of 86 Millburn Road, Mercer, was charged with indecent assault of a person younger than 13 years old, unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors by a defendant aged 18 or above, and endangering the welfare of children by parent, guardian or other person. Police allege Lindstrom sexually assaulted a victim, whom he knew, during two incidents in 2020 and 2021.
• Cheyenne Rose Albright, 22, of 125 W. Water St., Slippery Rock, was charged with having small amount of marijuana for personal use and use or possession of drug paraphernalia after a reported incident at 1:22 p.m. July 9 on Interstate 79. Police said a search of a vehicle Albright was riding in found a glass jar containing marijuana, a glass pipe and a metal grinder, which Albright and the driver said belonged to both of them.
• Austin Michael Streets, 23, of 125 W. Water St., Mercer, was charged with having a small amount of marijuana for personal use and operating a vehicle without insurance after a reported incident at 1:22 p.m. July 9 on Interstate 79. Police said a search of Streets’ vehicle found a glass jar containing a small amount of marijuana, a glass pipe and a metal grinder, which Streets and a passenger allegedly claimed belonged to both of them.
• Dazour Pierre Brown, 18, of 1015 Arch St., Washington, was charged with escape and disorderly conduct after a reported incident at 5:57 p.m. July 12 on Interstate 376 in Shenango Township. Brown allegedly fled an attempted traffic stop while driving a registered stolen vehicle, and eventually crashed the vehicle at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Fruit Avenue in Farrell, where he tried to flee on foot before he was eventually arrested.
DUI CHARGES
Farrell police
• Vincent L. Mock, 24, of 88 Holmes Road, Mercer, at 10:58 p.m. Aug. 14 in the 1000 block of Webster Street, police said. Also charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver, conspiracy to commit possession with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia after police said he helped hide two bags weighing 27.1 grams and 29 grams of a greenish-brown, leafy substance. He said he gave it to a woman to hide, police said. He also had $550.
Hermitage police
• Leslie Thomas Krauss Jr., 32, of 339 Canterbury Court, Sharpsville, at 12:19 a.m. Aug. 14 in the 200 block of North Buhl Farm Drive, Hermitage, police said.
Farrell police
• Lashae Shadiqua Hill, 31, of 605 Baldwin Ave., Sharon, at 8:16 p.m. Aug. 9 at Idaho Street and Sharon-New Castle Road, police said. Also charged with aggravated assault and giving false identification to law enforcement after police said she kicked at a patrolman and gave the wrong spelling of her first name.
• Zaire T. Hasan, 22, Maple Heights, Ohio, at 12:09 a.m. Aug. 5 at Idaho Street and Beechwood Avenue, police said.
State police
• Brian Kenneth Dourlain, 47, of 317 Venture St., Pittsburgh, at 11:16 p.m. June 3 on Interstate 80, East Lackawannock Township.
NOTE: This information comes from police reports and do not indicate guilt. All individuals are to be considered innocent until proven guilty in court.
