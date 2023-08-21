Police, fire
Hempfield Township police
• Four juveniles were charged with theft of a motor vehicle after an incident reported June 29 in the 100 block of Hadley Road, Hempfield Township, police said. Police said they received a report of a stolen vehicle from a Hadley Road business that has now been recovered.
• Sarah Cross, 32, Hubbard, Ohio, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia after she overdosed at 5:18 p.m. July 4 in the 40 block of Williamson Road, Hempfield Township, police said. Police said she was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
• Sherry Mason, 61, Greenville, was charged with giving unsworn falsification and statement under penalty after she tried to buy a firearm July 11 in the 100 block of Leech Road, Hempfield Township, police said. Police said she gave false information on a federal form.
• A Greenville juvenile was charged with burglary, theft and trespassing after an incident reported at 8:29 p.m. July 21 in the sub-100 block of Hadley Road, police said. Police said the juvenile entered a garage and stole a knife and lighter.
• Daniel Disalvo, 29, Greenville, was charged with attempted arson homicide after an incident reported at 6:52 p.m. Aug. 5 in Hempfield Township, police said. Police said he poured gas in the kitchen, living room and dining room and tried to light a green lighter with his girlfriend and their 6-year-old daughter. He was taken to Sharon Regional Health System for an evaluation then to Mercer County Jail, police said.
Sharon
• Charles Hayes, 46, of 479 B St., Apartment A, Sharon, was charged with trespass after an incident reported Aug. 15 in the B street apartment, police said. Police said he broke in through a rear window after he had been evicted June 30.
• Richard Brian McKee, 57, of 1067 Leslie St., Sharon, was charged with strangulation, aggravated assault and assault after an incident reported at 3:55 a.m. Aug 16, police said. Police said he placed his hands around a woman’s neck so she could not breathe, and hit a man in the head with a glass jar.
• Hushemui Shakar Buckner Jr., 43, of 307 Quinby St., Sharon, was charged with strangulation and institutional vandalism after an incident reported at 2:14 a.m. Thursday in an apartment at Willow Village Apartments, 330 Sterling Ave., police said. Police said he strangled a woman because she would not move over in bed, then urinated in the back of a police cruiser.
State police
• Kerrin Elizabeth Hoffman, 29, of 7224 W. Market St., Lot 95, Mercer, was charged Aug. 15 with possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana after a traffic stop at 5:38 p.m. June 26 on Liberty Street, Sharon, police said. Police said they found a pink lip balm container with suspected methamphetamine in it in a side pocket in her purse, and a sandwich bag containing 13 suspected gabapentin pills and marijuana.
WARRANT ARRESTS
Sharon
• Johnny P. Root, 49, of 1076 Stambaugh Ave., Sharon, at 11:36 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of Linden Street, for a warrant for simple assault, police said. Also charged with possession of a controlled substance because police said he had a marijuana vaporizer with a cartridge containing cannabis oil.
