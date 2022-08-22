Police, fire
State police
• Michelle Diane Chizmar, 48, of 33 Princeton Ave., Hubbard, Ohio, was charged with assault and harassment by subjecting other to physical contact after a reported incident at 7:45 p.m. Aug. 6 at 2106 County Line Road. Chizmar allegedly punched a victim twice in the face during an argument, while the victim was 16 weeks pregnant.
• Brian Myers, 49, of 374 N. Perry Highway, Mercer, was charged with driving with a suspended license and use or possession of drug paraphernalia after an incident at 7:20 p.m. Aug. 7. Police said Myers’ license was suspended from a prior DUI, and a search of Myers’ vehicle allegedly uncovered a glass smoking pipe and a metal smoking pipe with residue.
Mercer
• Josh Lee Hutchinson, 41, of 213 Industrial St., New Castle, was charged with robbery by inflicting immediate bodily injury, theft by unlawful taking of movable property, receiving stolen property, assault and harassment by subject other to physical contact after a reported incident at 2:23 p.m. Aug. 1, at the Mustang Bar, Mercer. Hutchinson and another suspect took $770 out of three skill game machines and possibly printed a ticked for $500, while Hutchinson also allegedly kicked and injured a victim when the victim attempted to keep Hutchinson from escaping.
