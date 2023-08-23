Police, fire
Farrell
• Charles Norris, 50, of 1047 Hamilton Ave., Farrell, was charged with assault and unlawful restraint after an incident reported at 3:01 p.m. Aug. 16 in the 1000 block of Hamilton Avenue. Police said he hit a woman, grabbed her by the neck and would not let her leave.
• Earl J. Butler Jr., 32, of 926 Market Ave., Farrell, was charged with assault and harassment after an incident reported at 8:42 p.m. Aug. 18 in the 800 block of Market Avenue. Police said he punched a woman in the head.
• Jessica Latriese McLean, 41, of 206 Spearman Ave., Farrell, was charged with reckless endangerment, terroristic threats and endangering the welfare of children after an incident reported at 1:32 p.m. Aug. 20 at home. Police said she attacked another woman and pulled her hair. She also left a handgun on a desk, where it was accessible to small children that live there, police said.
• Samantha Kay Salsgiver, 28, of 817 Market Ave., Farrell, was charged Tuesday with assaulting a victim under 12, and disorderly conduct after an incident reported at 8:49 p.m. July 12 in the 900 block of Market Avenue. Police said she hit a 4-year-old child in the head.
Hermitage police
• Adam Richard Degroff, 43, of 1015 Tidball Ave., Grove City, was charged with terroristic threats after an incident reported at 10:07 a.m. Aug. 15 in the 700 block of Dutch Lane, Hermitage. Police said he threatened to physically assault the victim while brandishing a firearm.
• Raheem Rashad Jenkins, 26, and Andre Yanis Coleman, both of Flint, Mich., were charged with theft and conspiracy to commit retail theft after an incident reported at 8:47 p.m. July 24 at Walmart, 1275 N. Hermitage Road, Hermitage. Police said they stole a cash register drawer that had more than $1,000 in it and stole items worth $238.
State police
• Approximately 30 traffic cones were stolen between Friday and Sunday in the 100 block of Hadley Road, Hempfield Township, police said. If any information, call state police at 724-662-6162.
DUI CHARGES
Farrell
• William Bagnall, 33, of 828 Shady Ave., Sharon, at 1:57 a.m. July 22 in the 300 block of Staunton Avenue, police said.
• Keith Woods, 59, of 966 Baldwin Ave., Sharon, at 9:51 a.m. July 1 at Fruit Avenue and George Street, police said.
Hermitage police
• Drew Lamar Williams Sr., 58, of 1788 Powers Ave., Sharpsville, at 12:23 a.m. Aug. 20 in the 2200 block of East State Street, Hermitage, police said.
• Hunter William Pauchfenton, 24, of 172 N. Summit Road, Greenville, at 11:39 p.m. Aug. 17 at Broadway and Mercer avenues, Wheatland, police said.
NOTE: This information comes from police reports and does not indicate guilt, innocence or fault.
