Police, fire
Pennsylvania Department of Corrections• Ryan Owen Williams, 34, of 853 Mercer Road, Greenville, was charged with theft by deception, forgery, and tampering with records or identification after a reported incident at April 4 at SCI Mercer. Police said Williams allegedly forged documents to acquire unauthorized paid time off for different time periods.
State police• Darlene A. McCracken, 57, of 735 Hadley Road, Greenville, on June 16 at 1378 County Line Road, Salem Township. McCracken was also charged with failure to keep right, disregarding traffic lanes, driving at unsafe speed, registration card not signed, and careless driving after a one-vehicle accident.
• Paul Ray Smithers, 23, of 2634 Leesburg Volant Road, Volant, at 1:28 a.m. July 1 in Springfield Township. Smithers was also charged with unsafe driving while driving under the influence, careless driving, driving without a license, failure to carry a license, and license expired.
