Police, fire
Hempfield Township police
• Chasz Loutzenhiser, 18, and Alec Hinson, 20, both of Greenville, were charged with criminal mischief after an incident reported at 5:23 p.m. July 2 in the sub-100 block of Williamson Road, Hempfield Township, police said. Police said they poured oil throughout the interior and rear exterior of a vehicle.
• A woman suffered minor injuries after a crash at 7:58 p.m. July 26 at Conneaut Lake and Kennard Osgood roads, police said. Police said an SUV driven by Lore Inserra went off the road due to flooded roads and heavy rain. She was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, police said.
• A tan or gold minivan hit a mailbox at 12:20 p.m. Aug. 17 at an address in the 500 block of Methodist Road, Hempfield Township, police said. Police said the driver left the scene without providing information to the property owner.
• A black GMC truck hit a vehicle at 7:28 p.m. Aug. 18 legally parked at a Hempfield Township business, and the driver fled the scene without leaving information, police said.
Sharon
• Dontai Anthony Russell, 19, of 440 Stambaugh Ave., Sharon, was charged with receiving stolen property, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and carrying a firearm without a license after a traffic stop at 9:21 p.m. Aug. 19 at French and Division streets, police said. Police said he had 6 grams of suspected crack cocaine in a sandwich bag, 1.2 grams of suspected fentanyl in a sandwich bag, $706 and a stolen firearm.
• Wayne C. Bulik, 47, of 949 Bedford Road, Masury, Ohio, was charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness after an incident reported at 8:21 p.m. Aug. 18 in the 500 block of West State Street, police said. Police said he kicked a patrolman in the knee and kicked a nurse in the stomach.
• Michael Edward Brown, 55, of 457 McCleery St., Apartment 1, Sharon, was charged with assault and harassment after an incident reported at 10:37 p.m. Aug. 18 at home, police said. Police said he shoved a woman causing her to hit her head into drywall.
State police
• Jose Baez Cabrera, 31, Bronx, N.Y., was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance after a traffic stop at 7:06 p.m. Aug. 16 on Interstate 80 west, Findley Township, police said. Police said they found in the vehicle he was driving 17.6 pounds of suspected heroin from an aftermarket hidden compartment.
• Richard Ferry, 69, Mercer, was charged with harassment after an incident at 8:15 p.m. Aug. 17 in the 2100 block of Leesburg-Grove City Road, Springfield Township, police said.
• A 34-year-old Lackawannock Township man was scammed Aug. 3, police said. Police said the victim was told that if he won $10,000 and a car that Vin Diesel was bringing him the car. The victim gave the person gift cards, police said.
• Someone entered a residence between 2:15 and 4 p.m. July 27 in the 100 block of Woodside Drive, Pine Township, and stole Percocet pills worth $100, police said.
