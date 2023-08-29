Police, fire
Grove City
• Kristina Maria Minshull, 35, Grove City, was charged with assault, unauthorized use of automobiles and two traffic violations, after a domestic incident reported at 2:56 p.m. Aug. 20 in the 300 block of McConnell Street, police said.
• James Sutton, 53, Farrell, was charged with making materially false written statements and unsworn falsification to authorities after an incident reported Aug. 4 at Morris Gun Shop in the borough. Police said that on Feb. 26, 2022, Sutton tried to buy a firearm by falsely filling out an ATF application.
Sharon
• David Wayne Haas, 58, last known address of 378 A St., Sharon, was charged with assault and criminal mischief after an incident reported at 9:12 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of East Connelly Boulevard. Police said he broke a side window of a woman’s vehicle during an argument.
• Darcie Renea DeTullio, 42, of 508 12th St., Greenville, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop at 2:17 a.m. Sunday at Morrison Street and Stambaugh Avenue. Police said they searched her vehicle and found a substance suspected to be methamphetamine, a small jar with residue and a straw with residue.
• Andrew J. Lemasters, 53, Alliance, Ohio, was charged with arrest for violation of order after an incident reported at 12:40 p.m. Aug. 21 in the 100 block of North Irvine Avenue. Police said he was ordered not to see the victim in a protection from abuse order, which he violated by going to her home.
• Gerard Eugene Scarmack, 35, of 308 Fourth Ave., Sharon, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop at 12:47 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of Sherman Avenue. Police said he possessed a prescription bottle that contained a substance suspected to be crack cocaine and a metal bowl that contained steel wool. Police searched the vehicle and found a device suspected to be used for smoking crack cocaine.
State police
• Two woman suffered unknown injuries after a crash at 4:29 p.m. Thursday on Kidds Mills Road, Delaware Township, police said. Police said a vehicle driven by Amy E. Krepp, 38, Greenville, and a vehicle driven by Brandy N. Coonce, 41, Fredonia, were traveling east on Kidds Mills Road. The Coonce vehicle stopped for traffic and Krepp struck the other vehicle. The drivers, who were wearing seat belts, were taken by ambulance to a local hospital.
• Police responded at 1:54 p.m. Friday to the Mercer County Career Center, 776 Greenville Road, Coolspring Township, for a 17-year-old student in possession of a vape pen containing THC, police said.
• An unknown vehicle sideswiped an SUV at 6:55 p.m. Friday on Interstate 80 in Shenango Township, and did not stop to provide information, police said. No injuries were reported.
DUI CHARGES
Sharon
• Leeann E. Dye, 42, of 119 S. Myers Ave., Sharon, at 12:59 a.m. Friday on North Sharpsville Avenue and Brooklyn Street, after her vehicle hit another vehicle, police said.
State police
• Edward William Stearn, 34, of 1152 Beechwood Ave., Farrell, charged Saturday for an incident reported at 2:29 p.m. June 26 on East Connelly Boulevard and South Railroad Street, Sharon, police said. Also charged with possession of marijuana after police said he possessed marijuana. He also had an active arrest warrant, police said.
WARRANT ARRESTS
Sharon
• Serena Elizabeth Kustelega, 21, of 340 Sterling Ave., Apartment B201, Sharon, at 1:28 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Spruce Avenue, for active warrants out of Sharon for disorderly conduct and public drunkenness, police said. Also charged with making terroristic threats after threatening a police officer and his family, police said.
• Lawrence Kenneth Steele, 48, of 737 Hull St., Sharon, at 11:18 a.m. Monday at Stambaugh Avenue and Budd Street, police said. Also charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia after police said he possessed two glass pipes and about 25 grams of marijuana.
State police
• John Thompson, 39, Greenville, at 3:33 p.m. Aug. 23 in the 300 block of Vernon Road, West Salem Township, for a warrant for tampering with evidence, police said.
NOTE: This information comes from police records and does not indicate guilt, innocence or fault.
