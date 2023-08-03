Police, fire
Farrell
• Michael Marshall Jr., 40, of 1219 Dakota St., Farrell, was charged July 25 with assault and aggravated assault after an incident reported at 3:27 p.m. May 22 at his home. Police said he abused an 8-year-old child.
• Allister Ray Smith Jr., 30, of 431 Malleable St., Sharon, was charged with possession of marijuana, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness after a traffic stop at 3:47 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Roemer Boulevard. Police said he had a substance suspected to be marijuana in a sandwich bag and that he attacked someone.
Sharon
• Adelbert R. Callahan, 27, Youngstown, Ohio, was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop at 7:25 p.m. Sunday at Logan Avenue and Erie Street. Police said he concealed a bag containing 124.45 grams of a substance suspected to be marijuana beneath a rear seat.
NOTE: This information comes from police records and does not indicate guilt, innocence or fault.
