Police, fire
Sharon
• Nathaniel Allen McFarland, 31, of 99 Fairmont Drive, Hermitage, was charged with loitering and prowling at night time, false identification to law enforcement officer, and evading arrest or detention on foot after a traffic stop at 2:36 a.m. Nov. 24 in the 400 block of Cedar Avenue. Police said McFarland tried to evade police. When he was caught, he gave a false name and date of birth. After patrolmen figured out his real name, they found he was wanted an active warrant.
• Robert Thomas Coulter, 22, Harrisville, was charged Nov. 18 with burglary, and theft after a reported incident at 11:59 a.m. Nov. 3 in the 800 block of Spearman Avenue. Police said he stole a handgun worth $700 and jewelry worth $4,000 from a residence. Police said he was seen on a neighbor’s video entering and exiting the residence around the time of the burglary.
• Daniel Denzel Askew, 26, of 325 Columbia St., Apartment 422, Sharon, was charged with criminal mischief, assault, and possession of a controlled substance after a reported incident at 1:06 a.m. Nov. 25 in the 300 block of Sterling Avenue, police said. Police said he broke a vehicle’s window and officers found a unmarked pill bottle containing approximately seven pills suspected to be Tramadol. Police said he also was wanted on a warrant from the Mercer County District Attorney’s office.
State police
• Someone gained access to a 44-year-old Sandy Lake woman’s identity and opened a cell phone account, police said.
NOTE: These items come from police records. Those charged should be considered innocent until proven or adjudicated guilty in court.
