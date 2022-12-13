Police, fire
Farrell
• Brian Michael Weir, 26, of 360 Baldwin Ave., Sharon, was charged Nov. 30 with evading arrest on foot and giving false identification to law enforcement after a reported incident at noon Nov. 13 in the 1200 block of Negley Street at Stambaugh Avenue. Police said he ran away after they tried to make a traffic stop, then he came back and gave a wrong name.
• Bradley Alan Verrill, 32, of 824 Emerson Ave., Farrell, was charged with disorderly conduct and public drunkenness after a reported incident at 8:21 p.m. Nov. 30 at his home. Police said he was yelling and screaming in his front yard, told police he had a gun, resisted arrest, and yelled obscenities.
• James Bert White, 28, of 1209 Roemer Blvd., Farrell, was charged Dec. 1 with prohibited possession of a firearm, risking a catastrophe, and disorderly conduct after a reported incident at 10:20 p.m. May 18 at TNT Bar, 1101 Roemer Blvd. Police said he was seen on video surveillance holding a pistol during an argument with a man outside a bar.
• Tiarra Jamysha Cacho, 23, of 139 Shenango Blvd., Farrell, was charged with theft and disorderly conduct after she allegedly took at cell phone worth $700 at her at home Dec. 2, police said.
Grove City
• Someone stole a vehicle sometime between midnight and 5:30 a.m. Nov. 27 from the 100 block of North Center Street. Police recovered the vehicle in the 100 block of North Broad Street the next day and are investigating, police said.
• Jacob Panyko, 27, of 423 Rainey Ave., Grove City, was charged with making terroristic threats, reckless endangerment, assault, and harassment after a woman reported being assaulted on three instances between March and Nov. 28, police said.
Hermitage police
• Andrew J. Derrico, 18, was charged with assault after a reported incident at 5:33 p.m. Nov. 29 at home. Police said he attacked a woman, leaving visible injuries.
• Joshua Wayne Johnson, 31, of 2188 Rombold Road, Apartment A, Hermitage, was charged with making terroristic threats, resisting arrest and public drunkenness after he threatened to assault someone at 10:25 p.m. Nov. 29 in a business parking lot in the 200 block of South Hermitage Road, Hermitage, police said.
• Tammora Lee Wise, 34, of 380 Orange Drive, Apartment 7, Hermitage, was charged Dec. 2 with assault and endangering the welfare of children after a reported incident Oct. 4 at her home. Police said she hit a child with a belt, leaving visible injuries. School staff saw the injuries and contacted Children and Youth Services.
• Sir Jordan I. Jackson, 32, of 13 Maple Drive, Greenville, was charged with disorderly conduct and public drunkenness after a reported incident at 1:46 a.m. Dec. 2 in the 1500 block of Parke Drive, Hermitage. Police said he began arguing loudly with a woman at Shenango Park Apartments.
• Donald Wayne Irby, 60, of 150 Pitt St., Apartment 104, Sharon, was charged with unlawful restraint and assault after a reported incident at 9:13 a.m. Dec. 4 in the 1700 block of Fern Street, Hermitage. Police said he took a phone from a woman, preventing her from calling 911, and attacked the woman, leaving visible injuries.
• Joshua Wayne Johnson, 31, 2188 Rombold Road, Apartment A, Hermitage, was charged with assault, and strangulation after a reported incident at 12:10 a.m. Dec. 5 at his home. Police said he attacked a woman and threatened to stab her.
• Kenindrel Abram, 44, of 1149 Spearman Ave., Farrell, and Isaiah Abram, 33, of 274 Andrew St., Apartment 2A, Sharon, were charged with assault after they allegedly attacked a woman at 2:47 p.m. Dec. 3 at a parking lot in the 1100 block of Mercer Avenue, Hermitage, police said.
NOTE: This information comes from police records. Everyone charged should be considered innocent until proven or adjudicated guilty in court.
