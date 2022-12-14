Police, fire
Office of the State Inspector General
• Eric Alasaire Sneed, 34, of 226 Fourth St., Sharpsville, was charged with welfare fraud and giving false statements, and welfare fraud for allegedly failing to report employment between June 1 and Aug. 31 while collecting $845 in SNAP benefits.
Sharon
• Wayne Scott Sailar, 46, no known address, was charged Dec. 1 with having an accident involving damage to attended vehicle or property after a reported incident at 1:25 p.m. Nov. 29 on North Oakland Avenue at Silver Street. Police said he was driving an off-road vehicle and deliberately rammed into a passenger vehicle.
• Jessica Marie Hernandez, 39, of 304 Elm Ave., Apartment A, Sharon, was charged with criminal mischief after she allegedly slashed at least three tires on a car at abpout 7:40 a.m. Dec. 2 in the 300 block of Elm Avenue, police said.
• Jon Joseph Howell Sr., 46, of 794 Alcoma St., Sharon, was charged with prohibited possession of a firearm and prohibited offensive weapons after a search warrant was executed at his home at 6:29 p.m. Dec. 12. Police said they found three firearms and 311 rounds of live ammunition. Howell is convicted of a felony and is not permitted to have firearms. He was also charged at the same time with making terroristic threats after allegedly threatening to kill a woman and talking about having a shootout with police, police said.
• William J. Wertz VI, 48, Hartstown, Pa., was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, aggravated assault, resisting arrest, loitering and prowling at night, evading arrest or detention on foot, and criminal mischief after a traffic stop at 9:16 p.m. Friday at East State and Railroad streets. Police said he was driving erratically and led police on a chase for more than a mile through the city. When he stopped, police said he almost struck patrolmen. He then abandoned the vehicle and led police on a foot chase before being caught.
• Jessica Marie Hernandez, 39, last known address of 304 Elm Ave., Apartment A, Sharon, was charged Thursday with endangering the welfare of children after a reported incident at 11:21 a.m. Dec. 4. Police said she left a 4-year-old alone in her residence on multiple occasions.
• Joshua Antione Person, 24, last known address of 540 12th St., Greenville, was arrested for violation of an order at 10:27 a.m. Dec. 6 in the 500 block of Davis Street. Police said he was evicted from the residence but would not leave.
State police
• Chad McCormick, 48, Pulaski, was charged with escape after police said he left the Mercer County Jail at 55 Thompson Road, Findley Township, at 11 p.m. Nov. 23 and did not return. He was found at Sharon Regional Health System and taken back to jail.
DUI Charges
Farrell
• Antonio Ulyesses Mason, 48, of 1017 Roemer Blvd., at 4:06 a.m. Nov. 24 on Sharon New Castle Road and Shady Drive, police said.
• Jose Enrique Figuroa, 18, Youngstown, Ohio, at 1:34 a.m. Nov. 26 on Webster Street and Beechwood Avenue, police said.
Hermitage police
• Susanne L. Klamer, 76, of 1729 N. Water Ave., Hermitage, at 5:34 p.m. Nov. 23 on South Walnut and Line streets, Sharpsville, police said.
• Shannon Leigh Cooney, 39, of 790 Donna Drive, Hermitage, at 1:45 a.m. Nov. 24 in the 1600 block of North Hermitage Road, Hermitage, police said.
WARRANT ARRESTS
Sharon
• Eugenia Shelton, 63, of 1139 Spearman Ave., Farrell, at 12:40 p.m. Nov. 23 in the 300 block of Quinby Street, for a warrant from Sharon on a charge of retail theft.
• Austin Michael Gammon, 19, of 1118 E. State St., Apartment A, Sharon, at 10:55 a.m. Nov. 14 at home for a warrant form Sharon on a charge of making terroristic threats and a warrant from Geauga, Ohio, on a charge of possessing pandering sexually oriented material, police said. Also charged with prohibited possession of a firearm after police found he had a loaded weapon.
NOTE: This information comes from police records. Everyone charged should be considered innocent until proven or adjudicated guilty in court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.