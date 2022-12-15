Police, fire
Farrell
• Antoine Tarron Marc Baker Jr., 25, of 311 Canterbury Court, Sharpsville, was charged with burglary and assault after an incident reported at 6:14 p.m. Dec. 6 in the 1100 block of Hamilton Ave., police said. Police said he kicked in the front door of a residence and hit a woman twice in the face, injuring her mouth.
• Jonetta Marchella Washington, 33, of 939 Market Ave., Farrell, was charged with assault,and disorderly conduct after an incident reported at 5:55 a.m. Dec. 6 in the 900 block of Market Ave., police said. Police said she hit a woman in the head with a water bottle and scratched her chest, causing a lump on the victim’s right temple, swelling to the left side of the face and scratches on the neck and chest.
• Orlando D. Lawson, 33, New Castle, was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop at 10:48 p.m. Dec. 7 on Emerson Avenue at Roemer Boulevard, police said. Police said he had a glass jar containing a gelatinous substance suspected to be marijuana wax, a vape cartridge with thick, brown oil that tested positive for THC, and 20 grams of suspected marijuana separated into five foil bags.
• Stephanie L. Devers, 39, of 315 Prospect St., Sharon, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and public drunkenness after an incident reported at 10:20 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Emerson Avenue, police said. Police said she had a pipe containing burnt chore and suspected crack cocaine residue.
Hempfield Township police
• James Benetin, 75, Greenville, was charged with strangulation and assault after an incident reported at 3:50 p.m. Nov. 23 in the 300 block of Kennard-Osgood Road, Sugar Grove Township, police said. Police said he hit a woman with a can, grabbed her by the throat and pushed her out of the house, police said.
DUI ARRESTS
Farrell
• Shelly Ann Paulson, 55, of 557 S. Irvine Ave., Sharon, at 4:09 p.m. Dec. 7 at Mercer Avenue and Sharon-New Castle Road, police said.
• Jermaine Leon Kuhar, 43, Youngstown, Ohio, at 2:47 a.m. Monday in the 1800 block of Roemer Boulevard, police said. Also charged with fleeing and attempting to elude officer, resisting arrest, reckless endangerment, having an accident involving damage to an unattended vehicle or property, and driving without a license after the vehicle he was driving crashed into two parked cars, police said.
He then drove away from police when they tried to pull him over after he left the scene of the accident, police said. With police chasing him, he went off the road, hit a street sign, and hit a tree that fell onto the car, police said. He got out and started to run away but police caught up with him and he was tased, police said.
Hempfield Township police
• Luke Kettering, 31, Hermitage, at 8:40 p.m. Nov. 12 in the 400 block of Conneaut Lake Road, Sugar Grove Township, police said. The vehicle was headed south on Conneaut Lake Road when it left the road and flipped, police said. Kettering was taken to a local hospital with injuries, police said.
Hermitage police
• Michael A. Mettee, 23, of 164 N. Crescent Drive, Hermitage, at 1:27 a.m. Oct. 15 in the 400 block of North Kerrwood Drive, Hermitage, police said.
• Theresa Marie Coonce, 46, of 360 McClure Ave., Sharon, at 11 a.m. Oct. 29 at Lamor Road and Pierce Bluffs Drive, Hermitage, police said. Also charged with possession of a controlled substance after police found eight amphetamine and dextroamphetamine, police said.
• Jacob Kyle Aikins, 28, of 725 Dutch Lane Apartment 17, Hermitage, at 9:20 p.m. Dec. 9 on Highland Road, Hermitage, police said. Also charged with having an accident involving damage to an attended vehicle or property after the vehicle he was driving hit another vehicle and left the scene, police said.
• Jasmin J. Pleasant, 30, of 407 Hoon Ave., Apartment 1B, Farrell, at 6:57 p.m. Saturday at East State Street and Easton Road, Hermitage, police said.
• Ashley Marie Yobe, 30, of 779 Wengler Ave., Sharon, at 1:26 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Baker Avenue, Hermitage, police said.
WARRANT ARRESTS
Hempfield Township police
• Kevin Gran, 43, Greenville, at 2 p.m. Nov. 27 in the sub-100 block of Union Street, Hempfield Township, police said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.