Police, fire
Farrell
• Deandre D. Rivers, 32, of 336 Shenango Blvd., Farrell, was charged with possession with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia after police executed a search warrant at 6 a.m. Dec. 13 at his home.
Police said he possessed substances suspected to be fentanyl, crack cocaine, cocaine, marijuana. Officers also found two electric scales and a large sum of money during the search of Rivers’ residence.
NOTE: This information comes from police records. Everyone charged should be considered innocent until proven or adjudicated guilty in court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.