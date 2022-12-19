Police, fire

Farrell

• Deandre D. Rivers, 32, of 336 Shenango Blvd., Farrell, was charged with possession with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia after police executed a search warrant at 6 a.m. Dec. 13 at his home.

Police said he possessed substances suspected to be fentanyl, crack cocaine, cocaine, marijuana. Officers also found two electric scales and a large sum of money during the search of Rivers’ residence.

NOTE: This information comes from police records. Everyone charged should be considered innocent until proven or adjudicated guilty in court.

