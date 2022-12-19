Police, fire
Farrell
• Curtis Lamont Newby, 36, of 826 Spruce Ave., Farrell, was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver after a traffic stop at 5:37 p.m. Dec. 13 at Stambaugh Avenue and Webster Street. Police said they found a marijuana cigarette, sandwich bags believed to contain drugs, a digital scale and $229.
Grove City
• A Warren, Ohio, man suffered a minor injury in a one-vehicle crash at 10:13 a.m. Dec. 6. Police said a delivery truck driven by Hunter Civitarese, 22, damaged a utility.
• Someone drove through the grass area on the baseball and softball fields at Grove City Memorial Park Thursday night or Friday morning, police said.
• Victoria Datemasch, 20, Grove City, was charged with assault, and harassment after a reported incident Friday in the 900 block of Sunset Avenue, Grove City, police said. Police said she assaulted a man causing visible injury.
• A 16-year-old Grove City boy was charged Dec. 13 with rape, sexual assault, and indecent assault after a reported incident Sept. 19. Police said the boy assaulted an 11-year-old girl in 2019 on Uber Way in Grove City.
Hermitage police
• William John Wertz VI, 48, Hartstown, Pa., was charged Dec. 13 with fleeing or eluding an officer after a traffic stop at 7:18 p.m. Nov. 23 on East State Street and Boyd Drive. Police said he did not stop for police and led them on a chase on streets, a sidewalk and the front yards of residences.
Sharon
• Anthony Phillips Jr., 21, of 1980 Kiefer Drive, and Jaden Dwayne Howell, 18, of 1003 Norris Ave., both Farrell, were charged Thursday with burglary after a reported incident at 11:20 p.m. Aug. 28 at Diehl Automotive, 1251 E. State St. Police said they entered the business, took keys for a vehicle and stole it from the lot.
• Jeffrey R. Pumphrey Jr., 38, of 331 North St., Sharon, was charged with defiant trespass after a reported incident at 10:31 a.m. Friday in the sub-100 block of West Connelly Boulevard. Police said he entered an apartment after being told he would be trespassing if he did.
State police
• A New York man suffered a possible injury after an accident at 6:28 p.m. Friday on Interstate 80 just east of Mercer-West Middlesex Road, Shenango Township. Police said Richard R. McFarlane, 39, Jamaica, N.Y., was driving a truck west on Interstate 80 when he went off the road and rolled over. The driver was taken to a local hospital. He was wearing his seat belt, police said.
NOTE: This information comes from police records. Everyone charged should be considered innocent until proven or adjudicated guilty in court.
