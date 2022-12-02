Police, fire
Farrell
• Phillip Jiggs Wells, 50, of 391 Emerson Ave., Farrell, was charged Nov. 28 with fleeing or attempting to elude police, obstructing the administration of law, evading arrest or detention on foot, and possession of drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop at 12:37 p.m. Nov. 20 at Beechwood Avenue and Stevenson Street.
Police said he ran from the traffic stop. When he was caught, police said he had a tube with residue in it and a white rock-like substance that tested positive for cocaine.
• Destiny Aryn McElroy, 20, Warren, Ohio, was charged Nov. 28 with fleeing or attempting to elude police, and disorderly conduct after a traffic stop at 3:44 a.m. Oct. 30 in the 800 block of Roemer Boulevard at Emerson Avenue. Police said she refused to move from the wrong lane of travel, then drove away when police tried to make a traffic stop.
Hermitage police
• Ryan P. Troutman, 29, New Castle, was charged with retail theft and defiant trespass after a reported incident at 8:31 p.m. Nov. 20 in Walmart, 1275 N. Hermitage Road, Hermitage. Police said he entered and stayed in the store after being banned from all Walmart stores. He also took $680.30 worth of merchandise and did not pay for it, police said.
• Nicholas A. Bucciarelli, 23, of 919 Emerson Ave., Apartment 1, Farrell, was charged Nov. 23 with access device fraud after a reported incident at 5:04 p.m. Oct. 9 in the sub-100 block of Vaughan Avenue, Wheatland. Police said he tried to use a man’s debit card to buy lottery tickets at a market on Hamilton Avenue in Farrell.
State police
• A Hubbard man suffered a suspected minor injury after a hit-and-run crash at 8:27 a.m. Nov. 30 on Wilmington Road, or state Route 18, Wilmington Township, Lawrence County.
Police said a van driven by David L. Shreve, 78, Hubbard, slid off the road into three street signs near the intersection of Wilmington and Eden Dale roads. The crash severely damaged to the van.
Police said Shreve parked the van in a business parking lot and left. Shreve was charged with having accident involving damage to an unattended vehicle, failure to notify police of an accident, and two traffic citations.
DUI CHARGES
Farrell police
• Alonzo Daivon Harris-Mitchell, 25, of 1049 Wallis Ave., Farrell, at 11:18 p.m. Nov. 19 on Wallis Avenue and Negley Street, police said.
• Jason Christoph Talbert, 27, of 338 Wallis Ave., Farrell, at 3:16 a.m. Nov. 27 on Wallis Avenue and Negley Street, police said
NOTE: This information comes from police records. Those charged should be considered innocent until proven or adjudicated guilty in court.
