Farrell
• Wade Lee Shaw, 48, of 800 Wallis Ave., Farrell, was charged with kidnapping, strangulation, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon, unlawful restraint, assault, tampering with evidence, and harassment after a reported incident at 6:24 a.m. Jan. 31 at 802 Roemer Blvd. He was charged Feb. 2 with intimidating a witness in regard to the incident.
Police said he held a woman captive in Razzcal’s bar and accused her of stealing money from him. The woman denied it, and he attacked her and held her captive for about two hours. Police said Shaw told the victim Feb. 2 if she withdrew the charges, he would give her $500 and drugs.
Hempfield Township police
• Someone tried to pry open a vehicle door at 2:21 p.m. Jan. 4 in the sub-100 block of Leech Road, Hempfield Township, police said.
• Someone stole two ladders and construction equipment from behind a residence before 7:15 p.m. Jan. 10 in the sub-100 block of Hamburg Road, Hempfield Township, police said.
