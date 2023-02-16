Police, fire
Farrell
• Shawn M. Hardrick, 52, of 114 Spearman Ave., Farrell, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle after a traffic stop at 1:23 a.m. Saturday on Stevenson Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Police said he took a woman’s car without permission.
Hermitage police
• Kiyon Lenn Matthews, 42, of 380 Orange Drive, Apartment 7, Hermitage, was charged with assault after a reported incident at 10:24 p.m. Sunday at home. Police said he attacked a woman, leaving her with visible injuries.
• Matthew David Randall, 34, of 1295 Foxwood Drive, Hermitage, was charged with strangulation, terroristic threats, and assault after a reported incident at 6:20 a.m. Feb. 12 at an apartment in the 400 block of Dutch Lane. Police said he attacked a woman, put his hands around her neck and threatened to kill her.
• Corey Allen Adkins, 25, of 2861 Mercer West Middlesex Road, West Middlesex, was charged with retail theft and criminal mischief after a reported incident at 5:59 p.m. Feb. 6 at Walmart, 1275 N. Hermitage Road, Hermitage. Police said he took $907.51 worth of merchandise by switching tags and failing to ring up items. Police said he ran into a door, knocking it off track and causing $500 in damage.
• Aaron Christopher Dancak, 40, of 40 Vaughn Ave., Wheatland, was charged Feb. 8 with false identification to a law enforcement officer after a traffic stop at 12:44 p.m. Jan. 8 at South Hermitage and Longview roads, police said.
Sharon
• Marques Earl Byler, 41, of 156 Orchard St., Sharon, was charged with strangulation, endangering the welfare of children, and reckless endangerment after a reported incident at 10:02 p.m. Feb. 2. Police said he attacked a juvenile.
• Timothy Marchant, 33, of 383 Spearman Ave., Apartment 2, Farrell, was charged with trespass and loitering and prowling at night time after a reported incident at 6:30 a.m. Feb. 8 in the 500 block of Stambaugh Avenue. Police said he entered the home of someone he did not know and slept on their couch.
• Dominique Nicole Dixon, 30, of 306 Baldwin Ave., Sharon, was charged Feb. 8 with arrest for violation of order after a reported incident at 9:55 a.m. Feb. 4 in the 100 block of Fifth Avenue, police said. Police said she violated a Protection From Abuse order by texting the victim.
Sharpsville
• Lana Rae Blakeley, 29, of 19 N. Third St., Sharpsville, was charged with endangering the welfare of children, and possession of drug paraphernalia after a reported incident at 10:54 a.m. Feb. 7 on 19 North Third and Main streets, police said. Police said she left drug paraphernalia on a kitchen countertop within the reach of three children.
• Thomas J. Missory, 55, of 52 S. Mercer Ave., Apartment 708, Sharpsville, was charged with trespass after a reported incident at 2 p.m. Feb. 7 at Mertz Towers, 52 S. Mercer Ave. Police said he broke into the building.
State police
• Someone stole a semi trailer sometime between 7 a.m. Jan. 7 and 2 p.m. Jan. 8 from Hadley Road and Perry Highway, Perry Township, police said.
• Someone broke into a locked money box at a self-serve firewood sales location at 12 a.m. Jan. 29 in the 400 block of South Maysville Road, West Salem Township. Police said they stole $100 and damaged the lock box, worth $85.
• Two people were injured in a crash at 3:24 p.m. Feb. 2 on Interstate 79 north of Blacktown Road, Springfield Township. Police said a truck driven by Theodore R. Yeagley, 48, Monaca, Pa., was headed south on the interstate when a right rear tire blew out. This caused the truck to travel through the median and hit the a car traveling south driven by Riley J. Guenther, 25, Akron, N.Y., then hit an embankment. Yeagley was not wearing a seatbelt, and Guenther was wearing a seatbelt. Both were taken by ambulance to a local hospital with unknown injuries.
• Jared Hail, 19, Erie, and Arianna Singletary, 19, Falls Creek, Pa. were charged with minors possessing alcohol after a traffic stop at 7:36 a.m. Feb. 11 in the 400 block of George Junior Road, Pine Township, police said.
• A woman suffered a possible injury after a crash at 4:31 p.m. Feb. 10 on Bethel New Wilmington Road, Lackawannock Township. Police said a car driven by Gail D. Nestor, 78, Pulaski, Pa., was at the stop sign on Greenfield Road at Bethel New Wilmington Road and the driver failed to yield to a truck driven by Robert F. Byerly Jr., 39, Hermitage. Both were wearing seat belts. Nestor was taken by ambulance to a local hospital with possible injuries, police said. New Wilmington Volunteer Fire Department assisted.
• Emily Schmidt, 35, Grove City, was charged with assault after an incident reported at 9:44 a.m. Tuesday in the sub-100 block of Franklin Street, Stoneboro, police said.
• Someone stole a lawn mower, pony saddle, and tools, with a total value of $900, sometime before 2:57 p.m. Tuesday from a barn in the 700 block of Rodgers Hill Road, police said.
DUI CHARGES
Farrell
• Jaime Renee Heasley, 45, of 456 Lorain St., Sharon, at 1:17 a.m. Sunday at George Street and Wallis Avenue, police said.
• Autumn May Gitzen, 28, Butler, Pa., at 6:36 p.m. Saturday at Stambaugh Avenue and George Street extension, Sharon, police said.
Hermitage police
• Edward D. McCormick, 73, of 3791 E. State Road, Jamestown, at 3:21 a.m. Feb. 11 at South Hermitage and Wilson roads, Hermitage, police said.
• Brooke L. McCullough, 50, of 227 N. Pitt St., Mercer, at 5:18 p.m. Feb. 1 in the 2400 block of East State Street, Hermitage, police said.
Sharon
• Ky Lynn Keepler, 30, of 787 Linden St., Sharon, at 7:50 p.m. Feb. 4 in the 400 block of West State Street, police said.
• Bonnie Lynn King, 59, of 69 S. Oakland Ave., Apartment 2, Sharon, at 7:03 p.m. Feb. 2 on Emanuel Place and State Line Road, police said.
State police
• Thomas L. Filer, 42, Mercer, at 9:29 p.m. Jan. 6 on Leesburg-Grove City Road, Springfield Township. Police said he was driving a truck west on State Route 208 when he lost control. The truck traveled off the road and rolled onto its roof. Filer was not wearing a seatbelt and was taken by ambulance to a local hospital with unknown injuries, police said.
NOTE: This information comes from police reports and do not indicate guilt of innocence for anyone named. Everyone charged should be considered innocent until proven or adjudicated guilty in court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.