Police, fire
Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement
• Darius E. Talley Jr., and Wayne Patterson, 49, both of 618 Beechwood Ave., Farrell, were charged Jan. 25 with failure to register, attacks causing severe injury, and having a dangerous dog not maintained in a proper enclosure after an incident reported Jan. 15. Agents said their dog escaped and bit the victim’s left arm and hand, requiring medical attention and stitches.
Farrell
• Tionna Nicole Alexander, 18, was charged with assault, harassment, and purchasing alcohol as a minor after an incident reported at 8:02 p.m. Jan. 23 in the 900 block of Hamilton Avenue, police said. Police said she slapped a man, causing his lip to bleed.
• Tyrell C. Adkins, 25, of 1150 Wallis Ave., Farrell, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver, reckless endangerment, and possession of drug paraphernalia after state Probation and Parole agents called police at 5:15 p.m. Jan. 18 to the home, police said. Police said he had a gray, drawstring bag that contained a digital scale with residue, two sandwich bags that contained suspected crack cocaine, $970, a box of sandwich bags, and four cell phones. He also had two other digital scales with residue, two sandwich bags with suspected marijuana in it, and a firearm, police said. He also left a pile of suspected marijuana on the floor that a small child could have come in contact with, police said.
• Terry Jones, 56, of 907 Fruit St., Farrell, was charged with assault and harassment after an incident reported at 1:44 a.m. Jan. 28 in the 1100 block of Hamilton Avenue, police said. Police said he punched a woman in the face causing her mouth to bleed.
Hermitage police
• Timothy M. Whitehead, 48, of 1415 Bolde Drive, Hermitage, was charged with burglary, indecent assault, indecent assault of an unconscious person, and invasion of privacy after an incident reported at 1:45 p.m. Jan. 24 in the apartment building, police said. Police said he entered an apartment he was not allowed to be in and tried to have indecent contact with a woman.
• Tamika Lynn Turnage, 42, Youngstown, Ohio, was charged with theft after several incidents around Jan. 20 at Walmart, 1275 N. Hermitage Road, Hermitage, police said. Police said as an employee, she failed to scan over the course of 15 incidents and did not pay for merchandise totaling $548.
• Jason S. Ost, 33, of 1309 Mulberry St., Masury, Ohio, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop at 3:26 a.m. Jan. 21 on South Hermitage and Morefield roads, police said. Police said he had seven suboxone strips and one alprazolam pill in a sandwich bag.
Mercer County detectives
• Brittany Diane Norcross, 35, of 349 E. Connelly Blvd., was charged Jan. 25 with tampering with evidence after a reported incident either Aug. 7 or 8 at home. Police said they responded to two drug overdoses in the home and that Norcross deleted information off the phone of someone who died of a drug overdose.
Sharon
• Zhane N. Hambrick, 29, of 1395 Bolde Drive, Apartment 2C, Hermitage, was charged Monday with assault after a reported incident at 9:31 p.m. Jan. 15 at the Marigold Bar, 38 N. Main St. Police said she hit a victim in the face, causing visible injuries.
• Jason Michael Woodall, 48, of 410 S. Oakland Ave., Apartment 1, Sharon, was charged with possessing a counterfeit device after a reported incident at 8:28 a.m. Jan. 19 in the 400 block of South Oakland Avenue. Police said he had a someone else’s debit card and refused to return it.
• Samuel Eli Kirkland, 32, Pittsburgh, was charged with prohibited possession of a firearm, theft, making terroristic threats, assault, and reckless endangerment after a reported incident at 4 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Jefferson Avenue. Police said he threatened a woman, pointed a handgun at her and took her vehicle and phone and left, police said.
Sharpsville
• Brandon Michael King, 32, of 141 W. Pierce Ave., Sharpsville, was charged with burglary, forgery, receiving stolen property, and theft after a reported incident at 5:28 p.m. Friday at 210 N. Mercer Ave. Police said he entered an office building belonging to AB Properties and stole $600 in cash and two paychecks for $674.50 and $1,787.50 then forged signatures on the checks and cashed them.
DUI ARRESTS
Hermitage police
• Thomas E. McWhorter Jr., 53, of 2025 Shadyside Drive, Hermitage, at 12:35 a.m. Jan. 28 at Paul Street and Homer Avenue, Hermitage, police said. Also charged with prohibited possession of a firearm and carrying a firearm without a license after police said he had a .40-caliber handgun with five live rounds of ammunition.
• Valerie J. Tanner, 50, of 745 Robertson Road, Hermitage, at 8:40 p.m. Jan. 26 in the 4000 block of East State Street, Hermitage, police said.
