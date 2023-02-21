Police, fire
Grove City
• Someone found a dog collar remote and brought it to the police station at 8:23 p.m. Feb. 9.
• Someone found a bicycle in Grove City Memorial Park. It can be claimed at the police station with a detailed description.
• Sidney Henriquez, 53, of 515 Forest Drive, Grove City, was charged with corruption of minors and furnishing alcohol to a minor after a report at 8:45 a.m. Jan. 27 or juveniles drinking at Henriquez’ residence, police said. Police said the charges stem from an investigation into a party that was held on New Year’s Eve at the same residence, where underage drinking was said to have happened.
• Robert Lee Phillips Jr., 41, of 113 Gilmore Ave., Apartment 8, Grove City, was charged with assault and harassment after police were called to his home at 8:59 p.m. Feb. 14 for a domestic incident, police said.
Hempfield Township police
• Lynnlee R. Hollobaugh, 47, Greenville, was recently charged with making false statements and making a statement under penalty after she tried to buy a firearm at 2 p.m. June 24 at a Hempfield Township business, police said. Police said she falsified information when filling out the federal form for her background check.
• Dominic Sofia, 60, Greenville, was recently charged with unsworn falsification after he tried to buy a firearm at a Leech Road business at 1:56 p.m. July 28, 2021, police said. Police said he falsified an answer on his background check.
• Someone found a blue Razor scooter lying in the Hempfield Park parking lot at 12:32 a.m. Feb. 13, police said.
• Victor J. McAdoo, 50, homeless, was charged with possession of marijuana, disorderly conduct, and harassment after an incident reported at 11:17 p.m. Thursday at a Hempfield Township business, police said. Police said he was causing a disturbance, being belligerent to staff, and punched a small sign on the desk. He was also found to have a small rolled marijuana cigarette in his front pocket, police said.
Sharon
• Jennifer Mari McCloskey, 37, of 137 Second Ave., Sharon, was charged with assault after an incident reported at 9:49 p.m. Sunday at the home, police said. Police said she threw a cell phone at a man’s face, causing a severe cut.
• Brittany Diane Norcross, 35, of 349 E. Connelly Blvd., Sharon, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia after search warrant was executed at 6:10 a.m. Thursday at the home, police said. Police said she had a plastic bag containing about 1.48 grams a substance that tested positive for cocaine, three glass crack pipes with burn marks, a digital scale, plastic bags containing residue, and needles for drug use.
State police
• A 30-year-old Fairview Township woman reported at 2:44 p.m. Friday that she was deceived into giving out her personal information through a fake job application, police said. Police said the would-be employer also talked her into mailing them two cell phones for $45. All interaction took place through an untraceable communication application, police said.
DUI ARRESTS
Grove City
• Walter A. Pretko, 64, Columbus, Ohio, at 7:07 p.m. Feb. 14 in the borough, police said.
State police
• Thomas Filer, 42, Mercer, at 9:29 p.m. Jan. 6 on Leesburg-Grove City Road, Springfield Township, after he lost control of an SUV while heading west on state Route 208 and it went into a ditch, rolling onto its roof, police said.
Filer was not wearing his seatbelt.
He was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries, police said. Springfield Township Volunteer Fire Department assisted.
