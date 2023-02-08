Police, fire
Grove City
• An unknown vehicle hit a parked sedan in the parking lot of a business between 3:24 and 4:30 p.m. Jan. 31 in the 700 block of West Main Street. The driver left the scene without providing information, police said.
• Ricardo Mangino, 25, Pittsburgh, was charged Feb. 1 with making false statements and unsworn falsifications after he tried to buy firearms July 16 at Morris Gun Shop, 1205 W. Main St. Police said he falsely answered questions pertaining to his criminal history and was denied the purchase.
Hempfield Township police
• Derek Watt, 26, and Shawn Smith, 50, both of Greenville, were charged with harassment after they fought at 11:24 a.m. Jan. 1 on Mercer Road, Hempfield Township, police said.
Sharon• Dale Evans Ravenscraft, 45, of 587 Baldwin Ave., Sharon, was charged with criminal mischief, trespass, burglary, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness after a reported incident at 10:07 a.m. Jan. 31 in the 300 block of East Connelly Boulevard. Police said he forcibly entered a residence and damaged items inside, screamed racial slurs and was intoxicated outside the building.
• Bradley Scott Hayes II, 19, of 487 S. Otter St., Mercer, was charged with rape, aggravated indecent assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, and sexual assault after a reported incident at 10:59 a.m. Feb. 5 in the 300 block of Sterling Avenue. The victim told police that she was at Willow Village Apartments when Hayes forced her to have sex with him.
• Darian Lee Johnson, 42, of 1218 Roemer Blvd., Apartment 3, Farrell, was charged with aggravated assault and assault after a reported incident at 10:24 a.m. Friday in Sharon Regional Medical Center, 740 E. State St. Police said he punched a medical worker, causing visible injuries.
• Chastity Danielle Porterfield, 34, of 137 E. Budd St., Sharon, was charged with harassment after a reported incident at 3:29 p.m. Feb. 2. Police said she repeatedly texted a woman multiple times a day with obscenities and name-calling.
Sharpsville
• Hannah Marie Joseph, 24, of 1540 W. Ridge Ave., Sharpsville, was charged with assault and harassment after a reported incident at 2:51 a.m. Feb. 1 at home. Police said she scratched a man’s face and neck.
State police
• Several county residents have reported receiving calls in an Amazon phone scam, police said. The scam used an Amazon cover and an iPhone purchase story theme to steal $1,000 from a 61-year-old Fredonia woman Feb. 4.
• Two Jamestown men reported a burglary that happened between midnight and 6 p.m. Jan. 17 in the 500 block of North Summit Road, Greene Township, police said.
DUI CHARGES
Grove City
• Sarah A. White, 24, of 4 Lucas Circle, Grove City, at 11:40 p.m. Jan. 28, police said.
State police
• Stephanie Winger, 35, West Middlesex, at 10:24 p.m. Jan. 9 in the 500 block of North Perry Highway, Coolspring Township, police said.
WARRANT ARRESTS
Hempfield Township police
• Danielle N. Loop, 36, Sharon, at 5 p.m. Jan. 27 in the 500 block of Cedar Ave., Sharon for an active warrant from Hempfield Township, police said.
• Brian Martin, 51, address unknown, at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 29 on Morgan and Ohl streets, police said.
THIS INFORMATION comes from police records and does not indicate guilt or innocence.
