Police, fire
Grove City
• Someone painted graffiti on one of the pump housing buildings in Memorial park. Anyone with information is asked to call Grove City police.
• Paul Smithers Jr., 24, of 2634 Leesburg-Volant Road, Volant, was charged with criminal mischief and disorderly conduct after an incident reported at 5:29 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of McConnell Street, police said. Police said he spat in a woman’s face and threw a cell phone causing damage to it.
Sharon
• Marcus A. Hall, 50, last known address of 605 Spearman Ave., Farrell, was charged with robbery, terroristic threats, assault, and criminal mischief after an incident reported at 1:27 a.m. Dec. 29 in the 300 block of Prospect Street, police said. Police said he took a woman’s house key after he punched her multiple times, and threatened to kick her in the face and kill her. He also smashed her cell phone, police said.
• Marissa Lynn Puhac, 33, of 474 Logan Ave., Sharon, was charged Dec. 30 with endangering the welfare of children, corruption of minors, and assault after an incident reported at 12:01 p.m. Dec. 12 at home, police said. Police said she pinched an 8-year-old’s leg, choked the child on multiple occasions, exposed the child to drug use on multiple occasions and “fell asleep,” leaving the child without supervision.
• Brad A. Ashman, 54, of 187 Logan Ave., Sharon, was charged Monday with burglary, theft, and trespass after an incident reported at 11:06 a.m. Friday, at Cricket Wireless, 140 S. Water Ave., police said. Police said he took 36 cell phones worth $7,131 from the store.
• Ryan Cortez Sanders, 35, of 358 Russell St., Sharon, was charged with prohibited possession of a firearm after state Probation and Parole agents called police to the home at 7:06 p.m. Sunday, police said. Police said agents found a black semi-automatic handgun and Sanders cannot legally possess a gun because he is a convicted felon.
• Shane Michael Jennings, 35, of 496 Fisher Hill St., Sharon, was charged Friday with rape and sexual assault after an incident reported at 3:28 p.m. Dec. 29 at home, police said. Police said he forced himself on a woman after she said “no.”
EDITOR’S NOTE: These reports are taken from police files and do not indicate guilt or innocence.
