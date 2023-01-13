Police, fire
WARRANT ARRESTS
Farrell
• Israel Richard Daye, 24, of 912 Market Ave., Farrell, at 9:47 p.m. Dec. 20 in the 800 block of Market Street, for a protection from abuse violation, police said. Also charged with carrying firearms without a license, prohibited possession of firearms, stalking, harassment, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia after police found a firearm in his front waistband. Police said he threatened officers had a sandwich bag containing 3.5 grams of a suspected crack cocaine.
NOTE: This information comes from police reports. Everyone charged should be considered innocent until adjudicated guilty in court.
