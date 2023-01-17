Police, fire
Sharon
• John Joseph Howell, 46, of 794 Alcoma St., Sharon, was charged with prohibited possession of a firearm and prohibited offensive weapons after a reported incident at 6:29 p.m. Dec. 12, 2022, at his residence. Police said a search of Howell’s residence found three firearms and 311 rounds of ammunition, despite Howell’s listing as a convicted felon.
Shenango Township
• Kylee Mackenzie Danus, 22, of 469 A St., Sharon, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while suspended or revoked, driving an unregistered vehicle, and operating a vehicle without the required financial responsibility after a reported incident at 11:17 p.m. Jan. 13, 2022, on Broadway Avenue near the Interstate-80 exit in Shenango Township. Police said Danus was initially stopped due to cancelled insurance and no registration for her vehicle, but Danus had red bloodshot eyes and police could see a small glass marijuana pipe and an ashtray with marijuana blunts in the cup holder. The vehicle was then towed after Danus declined to allow police to search her vehicle. A search warrant was later executed on Danus’ vehicle and police found a clear plastic bag containing a white folded paper with suspected heroin or fentanyl, a clear plastic stamp bag with white residue inside, a clear plastic straw with white residue inside, another clear plastic straw, the small glass marijuana pipe and small marijuana blunts amounting to about 1.3 grams of marijuana.
DUI ARRESTS
State police
• Aaron Gunnar Armstrong, 24, of 885 Hendersonville Road, Stoneboro, at 1:52 a.m. Nov. 20, 2022, on Cribbs Road Extension, Findley Township.
• Barbara A. Barto, 59, of 112 Shields Lane, Slippery Rock, at 1:49 a.m. Oct. 29, 2022, on Interstate-79, Springfield Township. Also charged with careless driving.
• Rudy A. Byler, 29, of 946 Fredonia Road, Stoneboro, at 1:56 a.m. Oct. 9, 2022, at Airport Road and District Road, Fairview Township. Also charged with resisting arrest, failure to use a safety belt, careless driving, and improper stop after Byler stopped his vehicle at the intersection and fell asleep, then resisted commands by state police troopers.
