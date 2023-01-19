Sharon, PA (16146)

Today

Windy with rain likely and possibly a thunderstorm early, followed by a few snow showers after midnight. Low around 35F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy with rain likely and possibly a thunderstorm early, followed by a few snow showers after midnight. Low around 35F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Higher wind gusts possible.